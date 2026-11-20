Paul Dick appointed President, North America, effective Jan. 1, 2027

Scott Harris to retire from role after 20 years with CNH and serve as senior advisor in 2027

Basildon, UK - November 20, 2026 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) today announced the appointment of Paul Dick as president, North America, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Dick will succeed Scott Harris, who is retiring next year after 20 distinguished years with the company.

Harris will serve as president, North America, through Dec. 31. Beginning Jan. 1, Dick will assume the role, and Harris will remain with CNH as a senior advisor in 2027 to support a smooth transition.

"Scott Harris has given CNH 20 remarkable years, and the North America business he leaves behind is stronger, more connected to our dealers and better positioned for the future because of him," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer of CNH. "He has shaped our dealer network, mentored countless leaders and set a standard of integrity and customer focus that defines who we are in North America. On behalf of the entire CNH team, I thank Scott for his countless contributions and wish him every happiness in this next chapter. We are fortunate that Scott will stay on to ensure Paul and the team are set up for continued success."

"Paul Dick is the right leader for the next chapter of North America. He brings a rare combination of operational discipline, services and recurring revenue expertise, and an authentic, lifelong connection to the agricultural equipment our customers depend on. His track record of driving margin expansion while scaling digital and connected solutions aligns directly with our strategic priorities and our Path to 2030," Marx said.

"It has been the honor of my career to lead this team," Harris said. "The dealers, employees and customers who make up CNH's North America business are the best in the industry. I'm proud of what we've built together, and I will leave with complete confidence in Paul and in the future of this business."

Dick is a senior operating executive with more than two decades of leadership experience in complex industrial businesses. In his most recent role at Ingersoll Rand, he led a team responsible for sales to key accounts directly and through a wide distribution, direct and retail network spanning from consumer products to large professional systems. He has led major business integrations and digital transformation initiatives.

"I've had a lifelong connection to agriculture and a deep respect for the people who depend on this industry every day. That makes the opportunity to lead CNH North America especially meaningful to me," Dick said. "I look forward to working with our teams and dealers to build on the strong foundation already in place, move quickly on opportunities for growth and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers and our business."

Dick holds a master's degree in industrial management and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering technology from the University of Central Missouri.

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About CNH

CNH (NYSE: CNH) serves and advances the people who feed and build a growing world.

We are an iron-and-tech company, engineering intelligence, automation, and precision into the machines that move the global economy. Our equipment operates in more than 160 geographies, supported by a global team of more than 34,000 people, including engineers, technologists, and industry experts.

Our brands - Case IH, New Holland, STEYR, CNH Tech (including the Raven precision technology platform), and CNH Capital - together generated $18.1B in revenue in 2025.

Building on a legacy of innovation dating back to 1842, CNH has achieved multiple milestones including the first mass-produced tractor, the first twin-rotor combine, and the first factory-integrated precision farming system. Today, we are engineering autonomous and predictive machines that will shape the future of food and infrastructure.

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