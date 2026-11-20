Ljubljana and Calvià named 2027 European Capitals of Tourism

BRUSSELS, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission has named Ljubljana and Calvià as the winners of the 2027 European Capitals of Tourism competitions, recognising their achievements in advancing smart and sustainable tourism.

Ljubljana (Slovenia) has won the title in the category for cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, while Calvià (Spain) takes the title for destinations with between 25,000 and 100,000 inhabitants. The winners were selected by a European Jury following presentations by the shortlisted destinations in Brussels on 18 and 19 November 2026.

This year's competitions attracted applications from 83 destinations and 24 countries, reflecting the growing interest in the initiative across Europe. A total of 16 destinations made the shortlist and were invited to present their achievements and plans to the European Jury, which selected one winner in each category.

Ljubljana impressed the Jury with its commitment to knowledge sharing, continuous learning and resident-focused initiatives. It has shown a strong performance across accessible, sustainable, digital and cultural tourism criteria, as well as an ambitious programme of activities planned for 2027. Its approach to visitor data management demonstrates how destinations can use knowledge, data and innovation to continuously learn and grow responsibly, developing more creative and sustainable tourism solutions while strengthening their appeal as tourism destinations across seasons.

Calvià stood out for its ambition to transform its tourism model, moving away from high-volume mass tourism towards a more sustainable and year around approach. The Jury recognised the destination's efforts to rethink how tourism can contribute to long-term economic, environmental and social well-being, while creating a more balanced relationship between visitors, residents and the local environment. Its transformation offers valuable inspiration for other mature tourism destinations seeking to make their management models more sustainable.

The two winning destinations are well aligned with the ambitions of the European Commission's new EU Strategy for Sustainable Tourism, which aims to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of Europe's tourism sector while accelerating its green and digital transition and ensuring that local communities benefit from tourism.

Throughout 2027, both destinations will have the opportunity to showcase their achievements and share their experiences with other cities and regions across Europe. Ljubljana will highlight innovative approaches to accessibility, digitalisation, sustainability and creativity, while Calvià will put the spotlight on sustainable tourism initiatives and practices supporting the green transition.

Both winners will receive a specially designed award sculpture, which will be displayed in their respective destinations throughout their year as the 2027 European Capitals of Tourism. They will also benefit from promotional support from the European Commission and join a growing network of European destinations committed to advancing smart and sustainable tourism. The network provides opportunities for collaboration, exchange of experience and sharing of good practices across Europe.

Discover smart and sustainable tourism in Europe

The reports 'Leading Examples of Smart Tourism Practices in Europe' and 'Leading Examples of Sustainable Tourism Practices in Europe' bring together inspiring examples from destinations that took part in the 2026 competition. They highlight practical approaches to smart and sustainable tourism and offer ideas that other destinations across Europe can learn from and adapt.

For more information

For the latest news and updates on the European Capitals of Tourism initiative, visit the official website and follow us on LinkedIn. You can also listen and subscribe to the EU Smart Tourism Podcast on Spotify and Amazon Music.

For further press information, contact:

European Capitals of Tourism Secretariat

info@SmartTourismCapital.eu, +49 (0) 30 70 01 86 341

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