Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has obtained a temporary restraining order, asset freeze, expedited discovery, and other relief against Indianapolis-based Backward Hat Capital, its co-founders Phillip Williams and Devin Johnson, Johnson's company Indianapolis-based Traders Point Capital, and Joseph Anderson to halt an ongoing Ponzi scheme. The SEC complaint alleges that Backward Hat, Williams, and Johnson fraudulently raised approximately $560 million from more than 2,000 investors and transferred more than $220 million to themselves to fund their luxurious lifestyles.

According to the SEC's complaint unsealed today, between about July 2022 and the present, Williams and Johnson utilized a web of entities to raise money from investors for alleged algorithmic high-frequency foreign exchange (FX) trading. Instead, the defendants made more than $250 million in Ponzi-like payments to previous investors and misappropriated investor funds to purchase exotic cars and expensive homes, to fund other unrelated businesses they owned, and to fund Johnson's gambling habits.

"The promise of a low-risk, high rate of return on a purportedly complex investment should make all potential investors stop and think before investing their money," said Anne McKinley, Acting Associate Director for the SEC's Chicago Regional Office. "We encourage the public to use the resources on Investor.gov to educate themselves on the traps and gimmicks bad actors use to lure them into fraudulent schemes."

As the complaint alleges, Williams and Johnson lured investors, including some of Williams's investment advisory clients at a former employer, and used a network of promoters to sell limited partnership interests in a series of private funds to investors. All the while, Williams and Johnson promised that investor funds would be converted to crypto assets and then used to engage in FX arbitrage using a proprietary, "AI-driven" algorithm which they claimed always returned at least 6% per month. The complaint also alleges that Johnson expanded the scheme by raising money for another series of private funds he created under the names AI Capital and Traders Point Capital, which allegedly offered a similar investment opportunity as Backward Hat Capital.

Also charged in the scheme is Joseph Anderson, who allegedly created fake financial reports for distribution to investors, including at least two "audit reports" and a "quality of earnings" report, from a so-called third-party independent audit firm. The reports falsely stated that the purported returns generated by the Backward Hat funds had been confirmed and verified through a review of bank and brokerage records. In reality, Anderson and his company allegedly did not perform financial audit work, were not independent, and had significant financial interests in the scheme, and the reports contradicted bank records.

The SEC's complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, charges Backward Hat Capital, Traders Point Capital, Williams, Johnson, and Anderson with violations of the antifraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Williams and Traders Point Capital are also charged with violations of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. The complaint seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against the defendants. The complaint also names an individual and several entities associated with the defendants as relief defendants and seeks from them disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest.

In parallel actions, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York filed charges against Williams and Johnson and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed charges against Williams, Johnson, and several Backward Hat Capital entities. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the CFTC, the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Southern District of New York and the Southern District of Indiana, the FBI, the Indiana Securities Division, and the Utah Division of Securities.