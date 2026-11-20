Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing BETR-001 for chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Integral will provide market-making services intended to maintain an orderly trading market for the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the CSE. Integral will trade the Company's securities on the CSE with the objective of supporting liquidity and maintaining reasonable market depth. Integral shall not become an investor or attempt to influence the market price of the Common Shares.

In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Integral a monthly fee of $7,000, plus applicable taxes. The engagement is for an initial term of three (3) months, expected to start on November 20, 2026, and may be terminated by either party upon 30 days written notice before the initial term. Unless terminated during the initial term, the agreement will continue month to month thereafter.

"Our engagement of Integral represents another step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the trading environment for our shareholders and support an orderly and liquid market for the BetterLife's shares," said Doug Drysdale, Executive Chairman of BetterLife. "We believe that improving market liquidity and trading efficiency is an important part of building shareholder confidence as we continue to advance on clinical developments of BETR-001"

Integral is an independent firm and is not related to the Company or any of its directors or officers. Neither Integral nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as may arise in the ordinary course of providing market-making services. Integral is located at 181 University Avenue, Suite 1600, Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7 and can be reached at 416.203.2000 or info@integralwealth.com.

The engagement is subject to applicable regulatory requirements and the policies of the CSE.

About BETR-001

BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD) in development for the preventive treatment of chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine. The Company holds a granted U.S. composition-of-matter patent covering BETR-001. BETR-001 is an investigational product and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding BETR-001 or other programs of the Company. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that BETR-001 or other programs of the Company can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders, such as chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release relating to the Company are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "potential", "possible", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the market making activities to be conducted by Integral, the termination of the engagement and the Company's ability to develop and commercialize BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders.

Any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the markets for the treatment of neurological disorders and viral infections; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; implications of disease outbreaks on the Company's operations; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended January 31, 2026, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The CSE has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

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