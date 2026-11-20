The St. Louis beverage company produces two fruit-and-botanical beverages using an approach that does not involve dealcoholizing wine.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Karviva, a St. Louis beverage company, produces Unwined, an alcohol-free beverage range available in Malbec-inspired and Rose-inspired varieties. The products are made from fruit and botanicals rather than from wine that has been fermented and then dealcoholized.

The Malbec-inspired variety combines organic aronia, dark cherry, mulberry, prickly pear and schisandra berry. The Rose-inspired variety is made with organic white grape, cranberry, rosehip, ginger, schisandra, saffron and organic artichoke inulin. Both varieties are USDA Organic, contain no added sugar and are shelf-stable. The Malbec-inspired formula contains no grape juice. Karviva recommends chilling the beverages before serving.

The products are part of a beverage category that is drawing attention as drinking habits change. Gallup's 2026 Consumption Habits survey found that 54 percent of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol, matching the record low reported in 2025. The survey was conducted July 1-19, 2026. Gallup survey

Karviva produces its beverages at a facility in St. Louis. Founder Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, a food scientist and Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar with training in pathology and biochemistry, established the facility after co-packers declined to produce her formulations.

"We developed Unwined as an alcohol-free beverage made from fruit and botanicals, with two distinct varieties," said Dr. Zeng. "The Malbec-inspired and Rose-inspired formulas reflect our decision to work from the ingredients themselves rather than from dealcoholized wine."

In 2025, Unwined received the Best Low/No Alcohol Beverage award at the World Beverage Innovation Awards, presented by FoodBev Media at drinktec in Munich. The awards announcement

About Karviva

Karviva is a beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, and based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company develops beverages using whole-plant ingredients, fruit, botanicals and hydroponically grown sprouts. Its product range includes Unwined, with Malbec-inspired and Rose-inspired varieties, as well as juice and Energy Juice products. Karviva products are made in St. Louis and are available in more than 2,000 retail locations nationwide. The company's beverages are made without added sugar or artificial sweeteners and are non-GMO.

Karviva's Energy Juice line received the 2025 ECRM Buyer's Choice Award, and the line was included in Progressive Grocer's 2026 Editors' Picks. These recognitions relate to the Energy Juice products, not Unwined. ECRM award information | Progressive Grocer's 2026 Editors' Picks

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: MO

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-introduces-unwined-alcohol-free-malbec-and-rose-varieties-1254777