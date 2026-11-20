As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how people learn, communicate, and create, introducing children to technology is becoming about more than teaching them how to use digital tools. It is also about encouraging curiosity, creative thinking, and the confidence to explore new ideas.

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / As the creator of Pubbo AI, WhalesBot is bringing this approach into children's everyday experiences through its AI creativity companion robot, designed for children ages 3 to 11. Combining conversational AI, visual recognition, creative expression, and hands-on coding activities, Pubbo AI offers children different ways to interact with technology, explore their surroundings, and turn their ideas into something tangible.

Bringing AI Interaction into Everyday Play

Rather than functioning as a traditional voice assistant or a toy built around repetitive activities, Pubbo AI encourages children to take an active role in each interaction.

Children can ask questions, discuss everyday topics, explore objects around them, and interact with the robot through voice and touch. Its AI-powered conversations and computer vision capabilities create opportunities for children to learn through observation and discovery, while its responsive expressions, sounds, and movements make interactions more engaging.

Pubbo AI also brings imagination into the experience through its Voice-to-Image feature. Children can describe an idea aloud and watch it become a digital image, creating a connection between spoken expression and visual creativity.

These experiences are designed to make AI more approachable for young learners, allowing them to encounter artificial intelligence through activities that feel familiar, interactive, and enjoyable.

Four Dimensions of Creativity at the Heart of Pubbo AI

Pubbo AI's learning philosophy is built around four dimensions of creativity: Imagination, Expression, Exploration, and Design. Together, these dimensions shape how children interact with the robot and engage with new ideas.

Imagination begins with the freedom to think beyond familiar answers. Through AI conversations, storytelling, and Voice-to-Image creation, children can explore their ideas and turn their imagination into new possibilities.

Expression gives children opportunities to communicate what they think and feel. By asking questions, describing their ideas, and creating images through voice, children can practice expressing themselves in different ways.

Exploration encourages children to observe the world around them and discover how things work. Pubbo AI's visual recognition capabilities allow children to explore objects, colors, and drawings, while interactive conversations and Challenge Mode introduce opportunities to ask questions, complete tasks, and learn through discovery.

Design brings ideas into action through hands-on creation. With Invention & Creation Mode, children can explore sensor-based interactions and experiment with robot behaviors. Free Coding Mode introduces visual coding blocks, allowing them to design the robot's movements, lights, and sounds through their own programming ideas.

Rather than following only fixed instructions, children are encouraged to experiment, make adjustments, and discover different ways to bring their ideas to life.

Connecting AI Exploration with Hands-On Coding

Alongside its AI interaction features, Pubbo AI connects creative play with introductory coding experiences through the Pubbo App.

Challenge Mode introduces task-based activities that encourage children to explore and respond to different challenges. Invention & Creation Mode gives them opportunities to experiment with sensors and create interactive behaviors, while Free Coding Mode provides a more open-ended environment for designing robot actions through visual programming blocks.

These experiences introduce children to foundational ideas such as sequencing, cause and effect, and problem-solving. By seeing how their instructions influence the robot's physical responses, children can connect abstract coding concepts with observable results.

This approach reflects WhalesBot's broader interest in making technology and STEM learning more accessible through practical, engaging experiences.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Creative Thinkers

For WhalesBot, introducing children to AI and coding is not simply about preparing them to use the technologies of today. It is also about giving them opportunities to imagine, communicate, investigate, and create.

Through Pubbo AI, the company brings these ideas together in an interactive companion designed to make technology exploration part of everyday play. By combining AI-powered interaction with creative activities and hands-on coding, Pubbo AI encourages children to move beyond passive consumption and become active participants in their own learning experiences.

To learn more about Pubbo AI and its interactive features, visit the official website at https://pubbo.ai/.

About WhalesBot

Founded in 2018, WhalesBot is a globally recognized pioneer in robotics, programming tools, and AI learning systems. Driven by the mission to empower the next generation through hands-on technology, WhalesBot bridges hardware innovation, software development, and STEM curriculum into cohesive educational solutions.

WhalesBot operates across 81+ countries, partnering with over 30,000 schools and 20,000 educational institutions worldwide. Expanding from its leadership in educational robotics and international STEM competitions, WhalesBot created Pubbo AI to bring its deep hardware and pedagogical expertise directly into the home, delivering warm, creative, and inspiring AI companionship for families everywhere.

Media Contact

Organization: Shanghai WhalesBot Robotics Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Shenleyan (Shen Leyan)

Website: https://www.whalesbot.com/

Email: shenleyan@whalesbot.com

Contact Number: +8615021234738

Address: No. 188 Zixu Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China

City: Shanghai

State: shanghai

Country: China

SOURCE: WhalesBot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whalesbot-advances-creativity-driven-ai-and-coding-education-through-p-1254782