Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Washes, Founders Club Membership Special, and Giveback Days Supporting Local Schools

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand openings of two new locations this week in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Asheville, North Carolina . The new locations mark the company's 25th in Tennessee and 26th in North Carolina, bringing the total Tidal Wave network to 342 locations across 30 states.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, both locations are offering 12 days of free premium car washes from November 18 to November 29. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy at no cost. Both locations feature mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse, undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine - delivering a complete car care experience from start to finish. Tidal Wave is also extending its popular Founders Club offer through both Grand Opening celebrations (November 18-29) - available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings. New Tidal Wave members gain access to the entire 342-location network spanning 30 states, offering unmatched convenience for customers on the go.

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home. In celebration of the Murfreesboro grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day today, Friday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to Blackman Elementary School . Donations will support Blackman Elementary School's mission to provide high-quality instruction in a safe and positive environment, with the hopes to spark the joy of learning to promote educational excellence for their community. This year marks the school's 25th anniversary, celebrating their passionate teaching staff and dedicated Parent Teacher Organization's commitment to values including Be Safe. Be Respectful. Be Responsible.

In celebration of the Asheville grand opening, the company will also host Giveback Day today, Friday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to Isaac Dickson Elementary School . Donations will support Isaac Dickson Elementary School's mission to provide experiential, hands-on learning experiences that build intellectual capacity and foster diversity, inclusion, and social-emotional growth. As one of six elementary schools in the Asheville City Schools district, Isaac Dickson Elementary emphasizes active engagement and relationships to one another, to the local community, and to the world.

"What excites us most about Murfreesboro and Asheville isn't just the openings-it's the partnership with Blackman Elementary and Isaac Dickson Elementary," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "These schools show the kind of community-first work that matches Tidal Wave's values. As Blackman celebrates its 25th anniversary and Isaac Dickson continues its commitment to experiential, hands-on learning, we're honored to support their missions and students through our Giveback Days. We're excited to keep growing in Tennessee and North Carolina and to be part of these communities for years to come."

Murfreesboro, TN Address: 2107 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Nearby Location (Murfreesboro): 107 Fergus Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086

Asheville, NC Address: 3 Regent Park Blvd, Asheville, NC 28806

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 342 conveyor car wash locations across the United States, including 26 in North Carolina and 25 in Tennessee with additional openings planned next year.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses . Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, with 342 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

###

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-new-locations-in-murfreesboro-tennessee-and-asheville-nort-1254802