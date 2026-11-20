Frontgrade processors and radiation-hardened microelectronics support critical spacecraft and instrument functions on NASA's flagship astrophysics mission

Frontgrade today announced that technologies from across its space electronics portfolio are supporting multiple mission-critical systems aboard NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which successfully launched on August 30, 2026.

Roman is NASA's flagship astrophysics observatory designed to investigate dark energy, discover exoplanets and explore the evolution of the universe. Its onboard electronics include radiation-hardened processors and microelectronics, providing critical processing, communications, power-management and control functions across the spacecraft.

At the centre of Roman's computing architecture are Frontgrade Gaisler's GR740 and GR712RC processors. The GR740 radiation-hardened quad-core LEON4FT processor serves as the computing engine for the Wildcat Processor Card, used in the spacecraft's primary and redundant Command and Data Handling systems as well as the Instrument Command and Data Handling systems for both the Wide Field Instrument and Coronagraph Instrument.

Operating at up to 250 MHz, the GR740 provides the fault-tolerant processing capability required for one of NASA's most advanced science missions. Roman's Science Data Recorder also uses Frontgrade Gaisler's GR712RC radiation-hardened dual-core LEON3FT processor to support the storage and management of scientific data generated by the observatory's instruments.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center developed the Wildcat Processor Card as a core element of Roman's avionics architecture. Flight-qualified units supported spacecraft and instrument integration, verification, and testing on the GR740-based computing platform.

"Roman is a powerful example of what international collaboration and trusted technology can enable in space," said Sandi Habinc, General Manager, Frontgrade Gaisler. "The GR740 began as a European Space Agency and Swedish National Space Agency investment in next-generation space processing and is now supporting a flagship NASA science mission. We are proud to see that European heritage combined with Frontgrade's broader space electronics capabilities to help enable a mission of this significance."

The GR740 was developed as the European Space Agency's next-generation microprocessor and has achieved Technology Readiness Level 9. Together with the flight-proven GR712RC, it provides scalable, radiation-hardened processing for scientific, exploration, government, and commercial space missions.

Frontgrade's role on Roman extends beyond onboard processing. The observatory also incorporates Frontgrade radiation-hardened microelectronics, including quad NAND gates, quad OR gates, transceivers, and voltage supervisors. These devices support communications, power management, control logic and fault-tolerant operation throughout the spacecraft. Together, these technologies illustrate the increasingly integrated electronics architectures required for advanced space missions. Processing, memory, communications, power management, and other critical functions must work together within demanding size, power, reliability and radiation constraints. Frontgrade supports that architecture with technologies spanning mission processing, microelectronics, RF and other mission-critical spacecraft systems.

"The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is not only a milestone for astronomy, but also a powerful demonstration of the value of long-term investment in advanced space technology. We are particularly proud to see the GR740, a processor developed through ESA programmes and European industrial excellence, performing mission-critical functions aboard. The use of our components highlights Europe's ability to deliver world-class technologies that enable some of the most ambitious scientific missions of our time. This is precisely why ESA continues to invest in strategic technologies that strengthen Europe's competitiveness, sovereignty and contribution to global space exploration," said Dr Dietmar Pilz, Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality, ESA.

"We are immensely proud to see Swedish space technology contributing to NASA's Roman Space Telescope. Frontgrade Gaisler demonstrates the world class expertise of Sweden's space sector and the value of long-term investment and international cooperation. It is also a powerful example of how our investments through ESA drive technology development that enables Swedish companies to contribute to some of the world's most ambitious space missions," said Dr Ella Carlsson, Director General, SNSA.

Roman features a 2.4-meter primary mirror and a wide-field infrared camera designed to survey large regions of the sky with unprecedented efficiency. Scientists expect the observatory to advance research in dark energy, dark matter, galaxy evolution, and exoplanets while also demonstrating advanced direct-imaging technologies through its Coronagraph Instrument.

About Frontgrade

Frontgrade provides mission-critical electronics for aerospace, defense, and space applications. Across mission processing, microelectronics, RF systems, and motion control, Frontgrade technologies help customers sense, process, store, communicate, power and act in demanding environments where reliability is essential.

Frontgrade Gaisler, part of Frontgrade Technologies, develops radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for space and other high-reliability applications. Its processor heritage extends across missions throughout the solar system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261120765451/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Condoluci, Lauren.Condoluci@frontgrade.com