The Partnership brings together two brands committed to excellence, precision and exceptional experiences

NetJets, the global leader in private aviation, is delighted to announce its newest partnership with the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel, Austria, becoming the event's Official Private Aviation Provider.

The Hahnenkamm Races are among the most prestigious and celebrated events in world alpine skiing. They attract athletes, business leaders, international guests and winter sports enthusiasts from around the world. Through this partnership, NetJets and the Hahnenkamm Races are aligning two brands renowned for excellence, precision and world-class experiences.

The partnership is an exciting addition to NetJets' growing portfolio of premium lifestyle and sporting partnerships, offering Owners unique opportunities to access one of Europe's most iconic winter sporting events. Alongside premium hospitality and unforgettable behind-the-scenes experiences, the collaboration will help create extraordinary moments for Owners, both in the air and on the ground in Kitzbühel.

"Kitzbühel is synonymous with excellence, tradition and performance, values that strongly align with the NetJets brand," said Christian Luwisch, Executive Director NetJets Europe. "We are thrilled to become an Official Supplier Partner and Official Private Aviation Provider of the Hahnenkamm Races, creating new opportunities for our Owners to experience this extraordinary event in an unforgettable way

As demand for winter travel continues to grow, NetJets remains committed to connecting Owners with the destinations, events and experiences that matter most to them, while delivering the flexibility, convenience and service that define private aviation. As the go-to choice for private travel during ski season, NetJets looks forward to welcoming Owners to Kitzbühel in January 2027 and celebrating the beginning of this exciting relationship.

"The Hahnenkamm Races stand for courage, sporting excellence and a unique international appeal. We are delighted to welcome NetJets as a partner that shares our high standards for quality and exceptional experiences. We look forward to working together to make the race weekend in Kitzbühel even more memorable for our guests and partners," said Robert Schmidle, CEO, WWP Group.

The 87th Hahnenkamm Races will take place in Kitzbühel, Austria, from 18 to 24 January 2027.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting-and exceeding-industry standards for more than 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The NetJets portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners, and QS Security, offers a variety of customisable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet charter, brokerage and acquisition services and specialised security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world's most discerning travellers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

About the Hahnenkamm Races

The Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel, Austria are considered the most spectacular and demanding event on the Alpine Ski World Cup. First held in 1931, this major event, organized by the Kitzbüheler Ski Club (K.S.C.), turns the town into the epicenter of winter sports every January. The race weekend centers on the legendary "Streif," the most challenging downhill course in the world, and the historic slalom on the Ganslernhang. Each year the event draws around 90,000 fans onsite and millions of TV viewers, combining world-class athletics with entertainment into a platform for sport, business and glamour.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103678478/en/

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