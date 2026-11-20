JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Singer-songwriter Eylsia Nicolas has reached No. 1 on both the Groover Global and US Singer-Songwriter charts with "One More Moment," released November 6, 2026. She also placed in the top ten on three more Groover genre charts this week: Indie, with "Alone" at No. 3; Hip-Hop, with "Find Another Way" at No. 3 US and No. 6 Global; and Rock/Punk, with "Where or When" at No. 4. In US All Categories, "Alone" ranked No. 5 and "One More Moment" No. 6.

Radio has added "One More Moment" to rotation. Breaking Sound Radio called it "inspirational to the max, very Celine Dion vibes" and added it to its New Music This Week feature. Power Ace Radio is airing it nightly at 10 PM. Broadcaster Tony Michaelides said, "You have a unique ability to deliver music where your every word is heard. Absolutely brilliant, you never disappoint."

Her holiday series is drawing large audiences on Meta. "Wake Me Up for Diwali" passed 100 million views in its first week, and a Taglish preview of "Wake Me Up for Christmas" passed one million views in under 24 hours. Eylsia has passed one billion views across Meta in 2026.

A renaissance woman

Often described as a renaissance woman, Eylsia Nicolas (legal name Lisa Pamintuan) picked up a tennis racket at 9 and won her first tournament in Indiana at 9 1/2. With a few lessons but no academy training, she played her way through regional tournaments to the Orange Bowl international junior tournament at 10, and at 14 became the youngest winner of the Irish Open in 1983. She went on to compete at the US Open in 1985 and 1986 and at Wimbledon in 1986.

After a tennis injury, she became president of the Hollywood record label Deco Disc and later president of the New York College of Health Professions. She founded the luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach and owns Real Boxer, the legacy Wards house brand, which she is expanding into activewear. She also owns the intellectual property company WorldIPI.com and founded EDTV.

Eylsia lost part of her lung capacity and damaged her vocal cords, then returned to music in 2025 with 93 original songs. She holds a US patent granted in December 2025 (US 12,507,007) for 3D spatial sound and holographic audio technology, co-invented with Donald Spector, and has 21 patent applications pending, including BookKards and stretchable seams for activewear. She won Best Pop Song of 2025 at the Listeners Awards, where she was also nominated for Best Artist of 2025, and she is nominated for Best Pop Song of 2026.

Her memoir, Hold On Another Day, follows her rise, her falls, her rehabilitation and her return. It is available on Amazon and in the BookKards format, and a film script is in development for 2027.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

Music: Eylsia.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas LLC

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than one billion global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Chen

Info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-hits-no.-1-on-groovers-global-and-us-singer-songwri-1254857