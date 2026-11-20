The acquisition reinforces Jakey Group's commitment to digital excellence, integrating Opace's specialised digital marketing strategies to drive measurable online growth for clients.

Letchworth, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - The Jakey Group is a family-owned investment group dedicated to acquiring, supporting and growing established businesses, and today formally announces the acquisition of Opace Ltd, a leading UK Digital Marketing Agency. This strategic move is designed to scale Opace's Digital Marketing capabilities, opening the business up to an ever-increasing range of clients supported by the expertise and long-term vision of Jakey Group.





Rory Dear the owner of Jakey Group



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Deal highlights and structural continuity

The deal was completed on 19th October 2026 for an undisclosed sum. Jakey Group is delighted to announce that David Bryan, the founder and Managing Director of Opace, continues in his leadership role, transitioning to Technical Director. Furthermore, the entire existing Opace team remains, ensuring operational continuity, preserved client relationships, and uninterrupted project delivery.

Rory Dear, founder of Jakey Group and Managing Director of Datasound Laboratories (DSL), commented on the strategic alignment: "I've been on the client side of marketing agencies for over twenty years, so I know what a good one looks like, and I know what a bad one costs you. Opace is the agency I'd have wanted to hire. David has built something with real substance here, and my job is to give him and the team the backing to grow it, not to change what works."

A shared vision for long-term growth

The Jakey Group (https://jakeygroup.co.uk) takes a long-term approach to business ownership, focusing on sustainable growth, founder continuity and preserving the values that have made the established businesses successful.

Operating as a family-owned business co-founded by husband and wife team, Rory and Gemma Dear, the group places a heavy emphasis on founder legacies, stability, and sustainable multi-decade growth. The group also owns Letchworth-based electronic design & manufacture and industrial computing specialist DSL (https://dsl-ltd.co.uk), creating an expanding portfolio of established engineering and technology businesses.

Rory Dear elaborated on the group's investment ethos: "Jakey Group is a family business. Gemma and I set it up to back the next chapter of companies whose owners want continuity rather than a quick exit to a consolidator. Opace is our second business, and we're actively open to conversations with other business owners who are thinking about what comes next for their life's work."

About Opace Ltd

Established in 2008, Opace Ltd (https://opace.agency) is a full-service UK digital marketing agency delivering high-performance web design & development, advanced SEO, PPC management, web applications, e-commerce solutions, and tailored AI integrations.Opace specialises in helping organisations build digital visibility and drive sustainable organic growth.

With 500+ past projects, Opace serves a diverse B2B and B2C client base across key sectors, such as industrial manufacturing, engineering, financial services, education, and retail e-commerce. The business is renowned for providing deep technical expertise paired with results-focused digital strategies to secure long-term performance improvements in an increasingly competitive online marketplace.

Rationale behind the sale

Discussing the transition and why Jakey Group was the ideal partner, David Bryan, Founder and post-sale Technical Director of Opace shared his perspective: "I started Opace in 2008 and I've run it as an owner, developer and salesperson ever since. After eighteen years, the right next step was to find an owner who would keep the team together and let me spend my time on the work I'm best at. Rory understood that from the first call. Nothing changes for our clients except that we now have more behind us."

Group ecosystem: Bridging industrial tech and digital marketing

The addition of Opace to the Jakey Group portfolio creates an intriguing cross-sector dynamic. Alongside Datasound Laboratories, a leader in bespoke embedded computing and industrial IoT, the Jakey Group now bridges advanced hardware engineering with world-class digital marketing and web infrastructure. This dual focus positions the group uniquely to support modern industrial and technology-driven enterprises through various stages of digital and physical growth.

Acting advisers

Knightsbridge Business Sales acted as the corporate brokers for this transaction. Ison Harrison acted for Opace, while Tollers acted on behalf of the Jakey Group. Commenting on the deal, Tom Lowe, Deal Executive at Knightsbridge, commented: "The deal concluded a process that took less than six months from market launch. Opace attracted strong interest from trade and private buyers. Jakey Group's approach, keeping the founder involved and the team intact, was the right fit for a business built on long client relationships."

About Jakey Group

The Jakey Group is a family-owned investment company focused on backing established digital, tech, and engineering businesses while preserving founder legacies. The group welcomes conversations with business owners considering a sale or seeking a secure, long-term home for their companies.

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