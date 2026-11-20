WORCESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Nouria, a family-owned convenience, food, and fuel retailer serving New England and the Southeast, will hold the Grand Opening of its newest Eatery location in its Rincon, GA Enmarket store at 6188 Highway 21 South, on Monday, November 23rd. The Eatery is Enmarket's proprietary fresh food concept inside select Enmarket convenience stores.

The Eatery is known for fresh prepared foods, especially Southern comfort-food like fried chicken and specialty hot side dishes. In addition, the Eatery offers fresh-cracked-egg breakfast sandwiches, hearty subs, savory pizza, and other delicious options prepared with convenience and quality in mind. Guests will be able to sample several of these items on the 23rd. Special Grand Opening offers include two slices of pepperoni or cheese pizza and a large fountain drink for $4, and a chicken sandwich, potato wedges, and large fountain drink for $4.99. Both specials are available through December 20th.

"We are excited to bring The Eatery to our Rincon location so guests can enjoy our delicious fresh food and have another reason to visit us here," said Joy Almekies, director of fresh food and culinary at Nouria. "We want our guests to think of Enmarket when it comes to delicious, fresh food in addition to being convenient place to stop for on-the-go items."

About Nouria

Nouria is a family-owned convenience, food, and fuel retail company headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, the company operates more than 300 convenience store locations, 93 car washes, and multiple travel centers across New England and the Southeast. Nouria also supplies fuel to independent retail sites under brands including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo. The company is committed to delivering an outstanding guest experience and supporting the communities it serves.

Media Contact

David Heilbronner, Director of Marketing | dheilbronner@nouria.com | 508-314-5149

SOURCE: Nouria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/enmarket-to-open-newest-eatery-location-in-rincon-ga-1254764