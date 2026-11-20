Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - UN Global Compact Network Canada is excited to announce its participation in the 2026 edition of Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX).

As part of this national initiative, UN Global Compact Network Canada, in partnership with WSP, will host Designing Resilient Futures Through Community-Centred Corporate Climate Adaptation. This exclusive event in Montréal will introduce newly released research and practical resources from a multi-year initiative on community-centred climate adaptation, supported by Natural Resources Canada. Designed to equip corporate sustainability and ESG leaders with the tools to integrate community and equity-centred approaches into their climate adaptation strategies, the session brings together speakers from business, community, and Indigenous engagement perspectives.

The session will present findings on why climate risks are experienced unevenly, how trust and reciprocity shape community engagement, and why place-based approaches outperform one-size-fits-all climate adaptation strategies. A cross-sector panel will feature Paul Wattez, Indigenous Relations Lead at WSP; Jorge Garza, Director, Networks for Change at Tamarack Institute; Elizabeth Dove, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Canada; and Salma Boudina, Interim Director, Programmes at UN Global Compact Network Canada. An interactive workshop will follow, using the Land Relationship Compass, a facilitated reflection tool designed to surface diverse relationships to deliver and support more inclusive climate adaptation planning.

Designing Resilient Futures is taking place in Montréal during CCWX 2026, which runs from November 23 to November 29th. To learn more about this event, visit unglobalcompact.ca.

Event details:

Date: November 25, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EST

Format/Location: In-Person / 1600 Boul. René-Lévesque Ouest, Montréal, QC

About UN Global Compact Network Canada

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the vision of the UN Global Compact is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

UN Global Compact Network Canada brings together 200+ Canadian businesses as part of a global movement dedicated to sustainable and ethical business practices, driving systemic change and fostering a more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.unglobalcompact.ca.

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering, science and infrastructure solutions firms, uniting its multidisciplinary expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 85,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

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