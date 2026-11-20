First Latin American Airline CEO to Receive the Honor Celebrated in Singapore as Aeroméxico Earns 2027 APEX Five Star Status, Building on Its 2026 APEX Best Global Airline in North America Award

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Aeroméxico Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrés Conesa received the 2026 APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), becoming the first Latin American airline CEO to earn the honor in APEX's five-decade history. Dr. Conesa accepted the award before airline chief executives, passenger experience leaders, and industry partners from across the globe at the APEX Awards Ceremony at Swissôtel The Stamford, during the closing celebration of APEX FTE EXPO in Singapore.

APEX recognized Dr. Conesa for more than two decades of leadership that set Mexico's global airline apart through operational excellence and a distinctly Mexican spirit of service. Since becoming CEO in 2005, he has guided Aeroméxico through industry upheaval, a global pandemic, and a successful financial restructuring, bringing the airline to the New York Stock Exchange in November 2025 as a stronger, more customer-focused carrier.

Under his leadership, Cirium named Aeroméxico the world's most on-time global airline in 2024 and 2025. Most recently, Aeroméxico has earned the 2027 APEX Best Global Airline in North America Award for the second consecutive year, based on independently verified passenger feedback. When it first received this honor in February 2026, Aeroméxico became the first airline outside the United States to do so. Travelers have reinforced that recognition through their own feedback. In 2025, Aeroméxico achieved the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) level among APEX Global Airlines in North America, a direct measure of how likely passengers are to recommend the airline to others.

"Dr. Andrés Conesa stands among the rare airline leaders whose vision raises what passengers expect from flight. Across more than two decades, he elevated Aeroméxico into a global benchmark, where a 90.02% on-time arrival rate in 2025 set the global standard for reliability, Mexican hospitality became a signature felt in every cabin, and resilience carried the airline through the most demanding chapter in modern aviation," APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader praised. "Here in Singapore, the global airline community celebrates the leader whose achievements elevated Mexican aviation on the global stage. Travelers themselves delivered the verdict through their ratings, their recommendations, and their voices. Dr. Conesa's legacy now sets the standard for the next generation of aviation leaders, proving that operational discipline and heartfelt service build the passenger trust that defines enduring airline excellence."

Dr. Conesa's influence extends well beyond his own airline. He has served as Chairman of the SkyTeam alliance since 2023, chaired the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its 2015 term, and most recently, he was appointed Chairman of the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) for the 2026- 2027 term. Before joining Aeroméxico, he held senior roles at Mexico's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, and he holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With this honor, he joins a distinguished circle of global airline leaders recognized with the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, including Air France-KLM Group CEO Benjamin Smith and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

The evening brought a second celebration for Aeroméxico. The airline was named a 2027 APEX Five Star Global Airline for the eighth time, building on its 2027 APEX Best Global Airline in North America Award, with both distinctions earned entirely through the voices of its own passengers. APEX Official Airline Ratings constitute the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback, with ratings collected via TripIt by SAP Concur across more than one million passenger-rated flights.

To celebrate its passenger experience recognition, Aeroméxico plans to introduce special livery wraps on aircraft throughout its fleet beginning in February 2027, carrying its distinction as the best airline in North America to travelers across its global network. Additional details will follow in the coming months.

"To accept the APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award among the leaders who shape global aviation fills me with gratitude and with pride for Mexico. This recognition belongs to the men and women of Aeroméxico, whose dedication turns punctuality, safety, and the warmth of Mexican hospitality into a promise we keep on every flight," Aeroméxico CEO Dr. Andrés Conesa reflected. "Knowing that our own passengers named Aeroméxico an APEX Five Star Global Airline and the best in North America inspires all of us to reach even higher. We will keep raising the standard as we connect Mexico with the world and write the next chapter of our story together."

The APEX Awards Ceremony, sponsored by Thales and Spafax, celebrated excellence across the passenger experience industry, honoring the airlines, leaders, and innovators raising the bar for travelers worldwide. Explore this year's APEX Awards honorees at apex.aero.

For a full list of upcoming APEX, IFSA, and FTE events, please visit APEX Events. For more information about APEX, visit apex.aero, sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter, or follow APEX on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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About the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)

As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX accelerates the industry with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier. APEX reinvests all its resources to serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience.

About Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeroméxico, Aeroméxico Connect, Aeroméxico Cargo, Aeroméxico Formación, Aeroméxico Servicios, and Aeroméxico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet comprises Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeroméxico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 26th anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners.

Media Contacts

APEX: Robin Applebaum, rapplebaum@apex.aero

Aeroméxico: Teresa Cid Cabello, tcid@aeromexico.com

SOURCE: APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/apex-honors-aerom%c3%a9xico-ceo-dr.-andr%c3%a9s-conesa-with-historic-apex-ceo-lifetime-achie-1254330