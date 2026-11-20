Four-day global experience brings together 64 young entrepreneurs for learning, coaching, connection and a culminating pitch competition

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) announced the winner of its 2026 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), PayPal and Santander, with additional support from Britebound and Pearson.

Sophie Keane, representing Foróige in Ireland, was named the 2026 global winner for Bed Bug Bait Box, a compact device that uses an oscillating circuit, a hand warmer, and a trap to mimic human characteristics and attract bed bugs, with a reported 95% success rate. She received $7,000 to support the continued development of her venture, plus a 30-minute mentorship session with Daymond John, The People's Shark and the founder and CEO of FUBU, a $6 billion hip-hop apparel company.

Tom Cho, Brendon Kim, Brian Kim and Sung Soon Kim of South Korea, founders of Second Canvas, earned second place and a $3,000 prize. Saumit Pathak of the United States, founder of LeftoSense, and Weeraya Inthamart, Ratibhat Napanurak, Kitjutanan Patbhuwade and Sirasit Ragtong of Thailand, founders of Chomm's House, earned runner-up honors, with each business receiving a $1,500 prize.

The Nov. 19 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was the culmination of NFTE's Nov. 16-19 Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, which brought together 64 young entrepreneurs from 13 countries for learning, coaching, competition and global connection. The showcase also included NFTE's U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge on Nov. 18 where Saumit Pathak won the national title with LeftoSense, earning $7,000, a mentorship session with Daymond John and a spot in the following day's global semifinal round.

"We talk a lot about preparing young people for the future, but these students remind us that they should have a hand in creating it," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, President & CEO of NFTE. "Their ventures are impressive, but what matters even more is the mindset behind them: the confidence to recognize an opportunity, challenge what exists and believe you have the power to build something better."

"These young entrepreneurs are demonstrating the curiosity, adaptability and problem-solving skills needed to lead in a rapidly changing world," said Stephen Puntillo, EY Americas Corporate Responsibility Leader. "By turning their ideas into action, they're showing what it looks like to help shape what comes next."

Marcy Scott Lynn, Head of Social Impact and Sustainability at PayPal, said, "Entrepreneurship can be a powerful pathway to opportunity when young people have the tools and confidence to bring their ideas to life. These young entrepreneurs are showing that opportunity can begin with an idea and the confidence to pursue it."

"Bringing young entrepreneurs from around the world together allows them to learn from one another and expand what they believe is possible," said Leah Daly, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Santander. "The skills, connections and confidence they build here can help carry their ambitions far beyond this competition."

The world finalists pitched before a panel of distinguished judges including Suzanne O. Brume, Principal, Risk Consulting at EY US; Molly Heffernan, Vice President, Marketing at Tory Burch Foundation; Rachel Itwaru, Global Lead, Nonprofit and Skilling Partnerships at Adobe; Laeticia Mbog, Sr. Director, Small Business Product and Partner Marketing at PayPal; LaToya Rowell, VP, Corporate Responsibility at Fifth Third Bank and NFTE Board of Directors member; and Preet Sabharwal, Managing Partner at Ocean Block Capital and NFTE alumnus.

The previous evening, during the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, NFTE also recognized Natasha Aguiar, 16, of Berlin, Mass., with the 2026 Daniel Treanor Inclusive Innovator Award, supported by the MetLife Foundation. The award honors young entrepreneurs whose ventures demonstrate a commitment to creating products and solutions that are accessible and inclusive of people with differing needs and abilities.

Aguiar, a senior at Joseph P. Keefe Regional Technical High School, is the founder of The Extension Emporium, a venture designed to promote self-expression and self-confidence for customers experiencing Alopecia Areata and other forms of hair thinning or hair loss. The Extension Emporium provides customizable hair-extension options designed around customers' individual needs and preferences.

The national and world competitions anchored a showcase designed to connect young entrepreneurs across communities, countries and cultures, giving them opportunities to compete, learn from one another, receive feedback and coaching from business leaders, and build relationships with peers from around the world.

Schools, organizations and prospective partners interested in bringing NFTE entrepreneurship education to more young people around the world are invited to visit nfte.com/global or contact getstarted@nfte.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, APR, 917-281-4362, or mediainquiries@nfte.com.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators, and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. A global nonprofit founded by Steve Mariotti in 1987, NFTE leads the movement for equitable access to entrepreneurship education, having reached nearly 2 million learners worldwide through school, community, out-of-school, and digital programming. Learn more at nfte.com.?

Attachments

NFTE 2026 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Champion

2026 NFTE World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Finalists

Denise Berkhalter, APR Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) 917-281-4362 deniseb@nfte.com