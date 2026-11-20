Digital Diabetes Management Market to Reach US$ 34.4 Bn by 2031, Growing at 10.5% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital diabetes management market is valued at USD 20.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Diabetes care is moving out of the clinic and onto the wrist, the arm and the smartphone. Continuous glucose monitors (CGM), automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, smart insulin pens and cloud platforms now feed data to patients and care teams in near real time. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 589 million adults were living with diabetes in 2024, a figure projected to reach 853 million by 2050, which gives the sector a large and growing patient base. Companies are competing less on single devices and more on whose sensors, pumps and software work best together.

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Care Is Shifting From the Clinic to the Home

Glooko's 2025 Global Diabetes Report found that remote diabetes data uploads overtook in-clinic uploads in early 2024, and by the end of that year remote uploads were about 1.5 times higher. The analysis tracked device synchronization across North America and EMEA between June 2020 and June 2025. For healthcare providers, connected platforms mean glucose patterns and time-in-range can be reviewed between appointments, so treatment can be adjusted without waiting for the next visit.

Type 2 Diabetes Is the Next Big Growth Pool

CGM and AID were built around Type 1 diabetes, but manufacturers are now extending them to broader groups. In August 2024, the U.S. FDA expanded the indication for Insulet's SmartAdjust technology to adults with Type 2 diabetes. A 2025 randomized trial of 72 adults with Type 2 diabetes not taking insulin found that CGM users raised time-in-range from 46% to 72% over six months, with a 1.3-percentage-point reduction in HbA1c. Results from small trials need confirming in larger studies, but they help explain why companies are targeting this population.

Over-the-counter products are widening access further:

March 2024: The FDA cleared Dexcom's Stelo, the first over-the-counter CGM, for adults who do not use insulin.

The FDA cleared Dexcom's Stelo, the first over-the-counter CGM, for adults who do not use insulin. May 2024: The FDA cleared Abbott's Lingo for over-the-counter use.

The FDA cleared Abbott's Lingo for over-the-counter use. June 2024: The FDA cleared Abbott's Libre Rio, designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin.

The FDA cleared Abbott's Libre Rio, designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin. June 2026: The FDA extended Stelo's clearance to children aged two and older who do not use insulin.

What's Fueling Growth in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

CGM Adoption: Real-time glucose tracking is replacing periodic fingerstick testing, helping patients and clinicians spot fluctuations and act sooner.

Real-time glucose tracking is replacing periodic fingerstick testing, helping patients and clinicians spot fluctuations and act sooner. Automated Insulin Delivery: Systems that connect sensors, pumps and dosing algorithms reduce manual insulin calculations and the daily burden of treatment.

Systems that connect sensors, pumps and dosing algorithms reduce manual insulin calculations and the daily burden of treatment. Broader User Base: Connected devices are becoming relevant for insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes, not only Type 1.

Connected devices are becoming relevant for insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes, not only Type 1. Reimbursement: Insurers and public programs are extending coverage for monitoring devices, which improves affordability.

Insurers and public programs are extending coverage for monitoring devices, which improves affordability. Remote Monitoring and Integration: Linking CGM data with smartphones, electronic health records and connected insulin devices consolidates fragmented patient information.

Challenges Facing the Digital Diabetes Management Market

Cost is the biggest barrier. Sensors, pumps and consumables carry recurring costs, and in the U.S., Medicare CGM coverage remains tied to insulin treatment or documented problematic hypoglycemia. A 2025 study across six low- and middle-income countries found sensor prices of roughly USD 88 to 107 each, and a month's supply required about 15 to 65 days of wages. Other hurdles include interoperability between manufacturers, data privacy and cybersecurity, patchy connectivity and limited digital health literacy.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

In November 2026, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. of the United States received multiple Health Canada approvals for its t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ+ technology. The approvals cover compatibility with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor and expanded indications for adults with Type 2 diabetes and for people with Type 1 diabetes during pregnancy. Commercial availability is expected in the second quarter of 2027.

In October 2026, DexCom, Inc. of the United States announced the Canadian launch of its Dexcom G7 15 Day system, which offers up to 15.5 days of sensor wear and an overall mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.0%. Public reimbursement for eligible people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes begins in November 2026, alongside coverage through participating private plans.

In October 2026, Insulet Corporation of the United States announced the full U.S. release of Omnipod Discover, a web-based data management platform for Omnipod 5 users, caregivers and healthcare professionals. During its limited release, the platform was adopted by more than 15,000 Omnipod 5 users and 1,800 healthcare professionals.

In August 2026, Abbott Laboratories of the United States announced a multi-year partnership with Google Health to combine glucose insights from its Lingo over-the-counter CGM with Google's AI-powered health technology. The collaboration includes a large research study to improve AI-based health coaching using glucose, nutrition, activity, sleep and stress data.

Where the Competition Is Heating Up

Cross-company partnerships: Medtronic and Abbott have integrated Abbott's Instinct sensor with Medtronic's MiniMed 780G and MiniMed Go systems. In January 2026, Medtronic received FDA clearance for MiniMed Go, which pairs its InPen smart insulin pen with the Instinct sensor for people on multiple daily injections.

Medtronic and Abbott have integrated Abbott's Instinct sensor with Medtronic's MiniMed 780G and MiniMed Go systems. In January 2026, Medtronic received FDA clearance for MiniMed Go, which pairs its InPen smart insulin pen with the Instinct sensor for people on multiple daily injections. Software as a differentiator: Insulet introduced Omnipod Discover in Spain in July 2026, adding web-based analytics and reporting alongside its insulin delivery portfolio.

Insulet introduced Omnipod Discover in Spain in July 2026, adding web-based analytics and reporting alongside its insulin delivery portfolio. Geographic expansion: Insulet launched Omnipod 5 in Spain in July 2026, bringing the system to 20 countries.

Insulet launched Omnipod 5 in Spain in July 2026, bringing the system to 20 countries. Fully closed-loop systems: During 2026, Insulet, MiniMed and Tandem all pursued fully closed-loop designs that aim to reduce or remove manual meal announcements and bolus entries.

During 2026, Insulet, MiniMed and Tandem all pursued fully closed-loop designs that aim to reduce or remove manual meal announcements and bolus entries. Quality and compliance: As CGM becomes a mass-market product, manufacturing quality and regulatory compliance are emerging as competitive differentiators alongside sensor accuracy and interoperability.

Key Insights from Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis

Devices held the leading position by product and service in 2025, supported by CGM systems, insulin pumps and connected glucose monitors that generate recurring demand for sensors and disposable components. Abbott reported USD 7.6 billion in CGM sales in 2025, Dexcom reported USD 4.66 billion in revenue (up 16%), and Insulet reported USD 2.67 billion in Omnipod revenue (up 31.6%).

held the leading position by product and service in 2025, supported by CGM systems, insulin pumps and connected glucose monitors that generate recurring demand for sensors and disposable components. Abbott reported USD 7.6 billion in CGM sales in 2025, Dexcom reported USD 4.66 billion in revenue (up 16%), and Insulet reported USD 2.67 billion in Omnipod revenue (up 31.6%). Wearable devices held the leading position by device type in 2025, driven by skin-worn CGM sensors and patch-based insulin pumps. Abbott reported more than 8 million FreeStyle Libre users worldwide, and Insulet estimated more than 600,000 active Omnipod users at the end of 2025.

held the leading position by device type in 2025, driven by skin-worn CGM sensors and patch-based insulin pumps. Abbott reported more than 8 million FreeStyle Libre users worldwide, and Insulet estimated more than 600,000 active Omnipod users at the end of 2025. North America held the leading regional position in 2025. Insulet reported USD 1.92 billion in U.S. Omnipod revenue, compared with USD 754.3 million internationally, and Dexcom's U.S. revenue grew 15%.

held the leading regional position in 2025. Insulet reported USD 1.92 billion in U.S. Omnipod revenue, compared with USD 754.3 million internationally, and Dexcom's U.S. revenue grew 15%. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

is the fastest-growing region. The market is moderately fragmented across device manufacturing, software platforms and connected services, with stronger positions in specific categories such as CGM and automated insulin delivery. Established medical device makers benefit from installed patient bases and integrated portfolios, while specialist technology companies compete on software and data.

Key Players in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

Leading companies are focusing on CGM, automated insulin delivery, connected insulin pens, cloud-based platforms and AI-enabled glucose analytics, while widening product indications and improving interoperability.

Company Name Key Focus Area

Abbott Laboratories FreeStyle Libre, over-the-counter Lingo and Libre Rio, and sensor partnerships.

FreeStyle Libre, over-the-counter Lingo and Libre Rio, and sensor partnerships. DexCom, Inc. Dexcom G7 and over-the-counter Stelo continuous glucose monitoring.

Dexcom G7 and over-the-counter Stelo continuous glucose monitoring. Medtronic plc MiniMed 780G and MiniMed Go, InPen smart insulin pen, and Abbott sensor integration.

MiniMed 780G and MiniMed Go, InPen smart insulin pen, and Abbott sensor integration. Insulet Corporation Omnipod 5 tubeless automated insulin delivery and Omnipod Discover data platform.

Omnipod 5 tubeless automated insulin delivery and Omnipod Discover data platform. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. t:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ+ and interoperable sensor compatibility.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America's leadership reflects established CGM adoption, developed reimbursement infrastructure, strong medical device commercialization and the presence of the major manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2025, the Western Pacific region had about 215.4 million adults with diabetes in 2024, and South-East Asia had another 106.9 million. The South-East Asia figure is projected to rise 73% to 184.5 million by 2050. China, India, Indonesia and Japan offer substantial opportunity for CGM makers, connected insulin delivery providers and digital health platforms. More broadly, the IDF reports that 81% of adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries, which points to demand for affordable sensors, smartphone-based monitoring and localized platforms. Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented by product and service, device type, end user and region:

By Product & Service: Devices (smart glucose meters, CGM systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps/closed-loop systems and smart insulin patches) Digital Diabetes Management Apps (diabetes and blood glucose tracking apps, weight and diet management apps) Data Management Software and Platforms Services

By Device Type: Wearable Devices Handheld Devices

By End User: Self/Home Healthcare Hospitals and Specialty Diabetes Clinics Academic and Research Institutes

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the digital diabetes management market? A: The global digital diabetes management market is estimated at USD 20.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the digital diabetes management market? A: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What is driving the market? A: Key drivers include wider CGM adoption, expansion of automated insulin delivery, growth in remote monitoring, improving reimbursement and the extension of connected devices to Type 2 diabetes.

Q: Which product and service segment leads the market? A: Devices held the leading position in 2025.

Q: Which device type leads the market? A: Wearable devices held the leading position by device type in 2025.

Q: Which region leads the digital diabetes management market? A: North America held the leading position in 2025, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

Q: Who are the top players in the digital diabetes management market? A: Leading companies include Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., Medtronic plc, Insulet Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Q: How consolidated is the market? A: It is moderately fragmented across device manufacturing, software platforms and connected services, with stronger positions in categories such as CGM and automated insulin delivery.

With sensors, pumps and software increasingly designed to work together, the winners are likely to be companies that combine accurate devices, dependable connectivity and affordable access, particularly as connected diabetes care expands beyond Type 1 and into emerging markets.

Get the Complete Digital Diabetes Management Market Report: Forecasts, Insights & Growth Opportunities: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/global-digital-diabetes-management-market

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

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