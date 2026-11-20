Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today issued a proposal to address the inefficiencies in the current governance and funding model of the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT). The Commission is proposing to rescind Rule 613 of Regulation NMS, which obligates the national securities exchanges and national securities associations (SROs) to establish, implement, and maintain the CAT. In its place, the Commission proposes to require SROs and broker-dealers to record and electronically report to the Commission or its designee substantially the same information currently required to be recorded and reported pursuant to current CAT requirements. This proposal would bring the CAT under the SEC's direct control, while ensuring its continued operation with minimal disruption.

The proposal came as a result of the comprehensive review of the CAT directed by SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and follows exemptive relief and approved amendments that have, among other benefits, helped reduce the CAT's projected annual operating costs by over $100 million and permanently eliminated the reporting of personally identifiable information to the CAT. In April, the Commission issued a concept release soliciting public comment on the CAT. In public comment, both investors and market participants voiced support for the Commission exercising more control over the management and funding of the CAT.

"Today's proposal addresses persistent concerns with cost overruns, funding, and governance of the Consolidated Audit Trail. The proposed rule would encompass the changes that we have already made towards rightsizing the CAT, including increasing its cost-effectiveness and eliminating the collection of personally identifiable information. The proposal is intended to put the CAT on a sustainable footing: accountable in its governance and disciplined in its costs, to the benefit of our markets and those who participate in them," said Chairman Atkins.

The CAT supports regulatory efforts to administer and enforce the federal securities laws, but the decentralized governance structure established by the CAT NMS Plan has presented certain challenges to administering the CAT and warrants revisiting. The proposal would rescind Rule 613 of Regulation NMS and add new Rule 17a-26 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, requiring SROs and broker-dealers to record and electronically report to the Commission or its designee substantially the same information that is currently required pursuant to current CAT requirements, such as Rule 613, the CAT NMS Plan, related SRO compliance rules, and related exemptive relief previously issued by the Commission. Proposed Rule 17a-26 would require that data to be reported to the Commission or its designee instead of to a CAT system independently administered by the participants under a national market system plan. The Commission intends to use funds appropriated by Congress to pay the Commission's costs relating to use, operation, and maintenance of the CAT system.

The public comment period will remain open for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.