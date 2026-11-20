IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE - PRODUCT RECALL

Under s.99 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / RECALL OF ORB Funkee Animalz Mega Puppies lot number 2152491A.

ORB Toys has sold or offered for sale a product described as ORB Funkee Animalz Mega Puppies with lot number 2152491A from October 2024 to present. The products are made of a soft, stretchable material and are filled with sand. Item model 42228 are small two-colour ORB Funkee Puppies, including blue/dark-purple and orange/pink, purple/pink, orange/red, blue/purple and green/yellow options. The lot code can be found on the hind leg of the puppy.

The toy filling may contain fibrous asbestos in concentrations above trace amounts. Asbestos can cause adverse health issues if inhaled. The toys were offered for sale at Queen Books, Ardene, Polka Dot Penguin Parties, Smiley, Golteez Novelties, Librairie Moderne, Little Party Shoppe, Wicked Stuff, Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls, Ordi-tek, Total Image II, The Discovery Hut, Big Smiles Kids' Store, Buddies Toy Store, Home Hardware Building Ctr. Lloydminster, Bookingham Palace Bookstore, Canadian Niagara Hotels Inc., Angellina's Toy Boutique, Once upon a child - Sherwood Park, Great White Toys, Comics & Games PG, AMP Guardian, Toymasters, Great Things in Store, Brigus Mercantile, Jack And Maddy - A Toy Store, Sirius Science & Nature, Jay's Boutique, The Village Toy Shop, Megs + Clarke, Beaners Fun Cuts St Albert, Super Thrifty Drugs Canada Ltd., Barrhead Home Hardware Building Centre, Lemon And Lavender, Looking Glass Toys & Games, Sanctuary Games, Stollery Children's Hospital Beary Land, Midnight Sun Emporium, Main Street Fun And Games, Schmidt's Bulk Pantry and More, When Pigs Fly, Pharmasave on Centre (Pharmasave 338)/Store Upstairs, Coutts Home Hardware, J&J Cards, The Town Store, MCC Low's Distribution 5507261 MB Ltd, The Iron Barn, Camber Ventures, Mariposa Market, Mint Health + Drugs Calmar, Myrtle Shop, Braeheid Gardens, Playful Minds and Oceanside Gifts.

If you have one of the affected toys, follow the below instructions.

Step 1: Immediately cease using, distributing, or selling the toy. Do not cut, puncture, squeeze or attempt access the filling of the toy.

Step 2: Take two clear photos. One photo of the front of the toy and a second photo close-up of the stamped lot code. Place the toy into a heavy-duty plastic bag, place that inside a second heavy-duty plastic bag, and double-tape it securely. Store the double-bagged package in a safe area out of reach of children. Send us the photos using the form on our website (recall form) or by sending us an email at recall@orbtoys.com. Please be sure to include your name, phone number and mailing address. We will be in touch with you shortly with further instructions to return the bagged toy and initiate your refund.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has reasonable grounds to believe that this consumer product contains asbestos and that the product was illegally imported, sold or used contrary to section 4(c) of the Prohibition of Asbestos and Products Containing Asbestos Regulations (SOR/2018-196).

Therefore, pursuant to a Direction of the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change under section 99 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, The ORB Factory Limited will accept the return of ORB Funkee Animalz Mega Puppies lot number 2152491A and will refund the purchase price and related shipment costs. All inquiries are to be made to:

Michael Bianco, President The ORB Factory Limited 225 Herring Cove Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, B3P 1L3 E: recall@orbtoys.com Telephone: 800-741-0089

SOURCE: The Orb Factory Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/important-safety-notice-product-recall-orb-funkeetm-animalz-mega-puppies-lot-numbe-1254858