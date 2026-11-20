Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCQB: JTWOF) (FSE: OO10) ("J2" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. All matters put before shareholders at the Meeting were approved.

Fixing the Number and Election of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5), and all five (5) of the nominees listed in J2's management information circular dated October 26, 2026 (the "Circular") that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected: Thomas Lamb, Chris Beltgens, Simon Clarke, Steven Gold, and Mark Vanry. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Mark Vanry joins the board as a new director, while Toby Pierce and Mark Goodman did not stand for re-election. The Company thanks Mr. Pierce and Mr. Goodman for their contributions to J2.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's new omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), which replaces the previous stock option plan and permits the grant of stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs") and deferred share units. It reserves up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares from time to time for options and a fixed maximum of 4,440,136 common shares for RSUs and deferred share units.

Approval of Conditional Awards

Shareholders also approved the 1,775,000 stock options and 900,000 RSUs granted under the Omnibus Plan on August 24, 2026, as announced on August 25, 2026, which were conditional on shareholder approval. The Omnibus Plan and these awards remain subject to all applicable requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCQB: JTWOF) (FSE: OO10) is a multi-commodity explorer advancing silver, gold, and antimony projects with historical production or significant drill results across established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. At Sierra Plata in Zacualpan, Mexico, one of the most historically productive epithermal districts in the country, recent waste dump sampling has returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq across five past-producing silver-gold mines. Active geological mapping and drill permitting are underway. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a newly completed 41-kilometre OreVision IP survey has identified prospective chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified EM targets, supporting a planned Phase II drill program of up to 5,000 metres across a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon.

At the Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska, a prolific placer camp with up to one million ounces of historical gold production, rock-chip samples have returned up to 596 g/t gold, with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts of 8.9 g/t gold over 3 metres and 0.9 g/t gold over 79 metres. The Company currently has 44,401,364 shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the results of the Meeting, the Omnibus Plan and the awards granted thereunder, and the receipt of any required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

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