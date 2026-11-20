Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Peptide Development Labs Inc. ("Peptide" or the "Company"). The Kelowna, B.C.-based Company recently completed a plan of arrangement with HYTN Innovations Inc. and a concurrent $3,000,000 equity financing. The Company's common shares began trading today on the CSE under the ticker symbol PEPT.

Peptide is a Canadian pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing investigational peptide-based drug candidates through established regulatory pathways. The Company's mission is to develop peptide candidates that may address defined areas of unmet clinical need within a conventional pharmaceutical framework. To achieve this, the Company focuses on advancing its investigational subcutaneous BPC-157 drug candidate for refractory ligament disorders through GMP-controlled supply, pharmaceutical quality systems, physician-led access, structured data generation and formal clinical development.

"In recent years, peptides have been recognized as a class of therapeutic agents that are reshaping the pharmaceutical industry," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE has long been home to emerging Life Sciences companies, and we welcome Peptide to the strong cohort of such issuers whose shares are traded on the Exchange."

"Today's listing on the CSE is a proud milestone for Peptide Development Labs and for everyone who has helped build this Company," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Peptide. "Having taken a company public before on the CSE, I know the listing is not the finish line. It is the starting point. Our focus now is execution: advancing our injectable peptide candidates through regulated drug development, strengthening our qualified partner network, and building a repeatable platform for the next generation of peptide medicines. We are grateful to our shareholders for their support and look forward to creating long-term value together."

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