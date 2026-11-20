Proposed facilitation of China Resources' exit from Oatly requires a tender offer because of Swedish law requirements

Verlinvest recommends that Oatly shareholders and holders of ADSs do not tender their shares or ADSs.

Verlinvest, the global, family-backed consumer-focused evergreen investment company, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire China Resources Enterprise, Limited's ("China Resources") indirect interests in Oatly Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OTLY) ("Oatly"), the world's original and largest oat drink company. The transaction builds on Verlinvest's investment in Oatly since 2016 and reinforces its conviction in the company's long-term potential.

A change in strategic direction of state-owned enterprise China Resources informed its decision to fully exit its investment in Oatly. China Resources worked constructively with Verlinvest to identify the best path for it to do so in recognition of the complexity of their joint holding structure.

Under the agreement, Verlinvest will acquire China Resources' indirect interests in Oatly's equity and convertible instruments that are currently held through Verlinvest and China Resources' joint venture vehicle, Nativus Company Limited.

The transaction reflects the complexity of the Nativus ownership structure and under Swedish law, Verlinvest is required, as a condition to the transaction, to make a tender offer to all Oatly shareholders and holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs). The tender offer commenced today. The tender offer price reflects the agreed terms and complex structure of Verlinvest's transaction with China Resources and should not be interpreted as reflecting the fair value of Oatly's shares or Verlinvest's view of Oatly's prospects. Verlinvest recommends that Oatly shareholders and holders of ADSs do not tender their shares or ADSs.

As a result of the transaction, Verlinvest's ownership is expected to increase to approximately 42.6% of Oatly's share capital. Verlinvest intends to continue working closely with Oatly's management team and independent directors to support the company's profitable growth strategy. China Resources' three Board representatives are expected to step down from the Board following completion of the transaction. Verlinvest does not intend to take Oatly private or delist its ADSs from Nasdaq, upon completion of the transaction.

Roberto Italia, Chief Executive Officer of Verlinvest, said: "We first invested in Oatly ten years ago, when it was generating around $50 million in revenue, because we saw the brand at the forefront of a profound global shift towards taste-led, healthier and more sustainable food choices. Since then, Oatly has become an iconic, category-defining, global brand, generating over $860 million in revenue in 2025, and our conviction in its long-term potential is as strong as ever. Our decision to increase our investment reflects our confidence in Oatly's management team, profitable growth strategy and the opportunities ahead."

About Verlinvest

Verlinvest is an international, family-backed evergreen investment company. Verlinvest identifies inflection points in consumer behaviours and partners with the businesses driving these consumer revolutions forward while having a positive impact. Established in 1995, with offices in Brussels, London, New York, Singapore, and Mumbai, Verlinvest focuses on the FMCG, health, consumer technology and lifestyle categories, investing across three strategies: Venture, Growth, and Platform from early-stage backing through large-scale brand building. The company has over €2.5bn in AUM and counts brands such as Oatly, Vita Coco, Tony's Chocolonely, Purplle, K1 Speed, Mutti, Who Gives A Crap, and Insomnia Cookies among its portfolio, alongside alumni Chewy, Sula, and Vitaminwater. Further information is available at www.verlinvest.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Oatly Group AB (publ) ("Oatly"). The public tender offer described in this communication (the "Offer") commenced today. Verlinvest has filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to the Offer. The terms and conditions of the Offer are published in, and the Offer is being made only pursuant to, the offer document and related offer materials prepared by Verlinvest and filed with the SEC. In addition, the disinterested directors of Oatly's board of directors intend to file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC in respect of the Offer.

THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE ADS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, THE ACCEPTANCE FORM FOR SHARES AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS), AND OATLY'S SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 (WHEN FILED), AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF OATLY ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY, AND NOT THIS DOCUMENT, GOVERN THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER, AND BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SUCH PERSONS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR OATLY SECURITIES IN THE OFFER.

The Offer materials, including the Offer to Purchase, the ADS Letter of Transmittal, the Acceptance Form for Shares and certain other tender offer documents, and the solicitation/recommendation statement (when filed) and other documents filed with the SEC by Verlinvest or Oatly, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, the website maintained by Georgeson LLC, as information agent for the Offer, at https://www.proxy-direct.com/votingsiteapp/VER-35423, the website maintained by DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), as share tender agent for the Offer, at https://www.carnegie.se/investment-banking/aktuella-erbjudanden/, or Oatly's website at investors.oatly.com, or by contacting Georgeson at +1 (877) 467-5513 (toll free in the U.S.), +1 (914) 440-0667 (outside the U.S. and Canada) or +46 846 007 389 (Sweden).

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "seeks," "will," "continue," "look forward to" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but other statements that are not historical facts may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: shifts in consumer preferences and demand for plant-based and dairy-alternative products; the availability, quality and cost of oats and other raw materials; competition in the plant-based and broader food and beverage categories; Oatly's ability to execute its strategic priorities and to continue improving its operating performance; general macroeconomic conditions and related uncertainties, including inflation, interest rates and consumer spending; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on Oatly's international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations, including those applicable to food and beverage products; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to the proposed transaction may not materialize as expected; the Offer not being timely completed, if completed at all; regulatory or other approvals required for the transaction not being timely obtained, if obtained at all, or being obtained subject to conditions; prior to the completion of the transaction, Oatly's business experiencing disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; the effect of the Offer on Oatly's outstanding indebtedness; the amount of costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Offer; and Oatly being unable to successfully implement business and financial strategies or to achieve expected operating, financial and capital structure efficiencies within the expected time frames or at all. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in Oatly's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent interim reports on Form 6-K, which are on file with the SEC and available in the Investor Relations section of Oatly's website, investors.oatly.com, under the heading "SEC Filings," and in any subsequent documents Oatly files with or furnishes to the SEC. While Verlinvest or Oatly may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Verlinvest and Oatly specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, except as may be required by applicable law, even if estimates change, and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing either Verlinvest's or Oatly's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

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Contacts:

Greg Roumeliotis

Brunswick Group

groumeliotis@brunswickgroup.com