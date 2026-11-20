Net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and to fund the Company's ongoing growth and acquisition strategy

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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), an omnichannel building materials retailer, is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 10, 2026 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 1,987,476 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$2.20 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,372,447. All dollar amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Prior to closing, the Company amended the offering price of the Offering from C$2.40 per Common Share, as previously announced, to C$2.20 per Common Share. The number of Common Shares issued under the Offering is within the maximum of 2,083,333 Common Shares previously announced.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding a portion of the purchase price for the Company's previously announced asset acquisition (the "Acquisition"). As previously disclosed in the Company's November 10, 2026 news release, completion of the Acquisition is not conditional upon completion of the Offering. The Company expects to complete the Acquisition shortly, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Offering Details

The Common Shares were issued pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. All Common Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring on March 21, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay a cash finder's fee of C$28,800 to an arm's length finder, representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finder. No finder's warrants will be issued.

Insider Participation

Pelecanus Investments Ltd. ("Pelecanus"), Lyra Growth Partners Inc. ("Lyra") and Beedie Capital Investments Ltd. ("Beedie"), the Company's three largest shareholders and insiders of the Company, participated in the Offering and purchased 392,045, 150,682 and 139,091 Common Shares, respectively, representing an aggregate of 681,818 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,499,999.60. Upon closing of the Offering, Pelecanus, Lyra and Beedie own or control 37.9%, 14.6% and 13.4%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Participation by these parties in the Offering constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61-101 as the fair market value of these insiders' participation in the Offering does not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization, as set forth in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The insiders' participation in the Offering was approved by the disinterested directors of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report more than twenty-one (21) days before the expected closing date of the Offering, as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by insiders were not finalized until November 20, 2026, being the closing date.

None of the securities issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer specializing in Pro Centers - strategic distribution hubs serving professional contractors and trades. The Company is scaling its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the expiry of the statutory hold period; the expected timing and completion of the Acquisition; further disclosure regarding the Acquisition; and the Company's growth plans and acquisition strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. They are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that all conditions to closing of the Acquisition will be satisfied or waived in a timely manner and that the Company will be able to integrate the acquired assets successfully. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including: the risk that the Acquisition is delayed or not completed on the anticipated terms or at all; the failure to obtain required approvals or consents; integration risks; changes in consumer spending; availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit; changes in the housing market; changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; availability and cost of goods from suppliers; fuel prices and other energy costs; interest rate and currency fluctuations; and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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