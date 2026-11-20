Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 incentive stock options, having an exercise price of $0.08 per stock option, to the directors of the Corporation. The incentive stock options are exercisable for a period of 60 months, vest immediately and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the terms of the Corporation's stock option plan.

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