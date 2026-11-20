Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company"), a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) ("Eagle"), pursuant to which Eagle has agreed to make available to the Company a secured loan in the maximum principal amount of $500,000 (the "Bridge Loan"). The Loan Agreement has been entered into as part of the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") detailed in the binding letter of intent (the "LOI") announced by the Company in its news release dated November 4, 2026, and providing for the acquisition, by Eagle, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Bridge Loan will be secured by a guarantee from the Company's Arizona subsidiary and security interests granted by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries over their respective present and after-acquired personal property, subject to the terms of the Loan Agreement and related security documents. The Bridge Loan is intended to provide the Company with funding for general working capital and corporate purposes and transaction costs relating to the Proposed Transaction.

The Bridge Loan will be made available to the Company in two tranches. An initial advance of CAD $150,000 (the "First Tranche") will be disbursed to the Company upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent set out in the Loan Agreement and the other applicable security documents, including receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in connection with the Bridge Loan.

Following the disbursement of the First Tranche, an additional advance of CAD $350,000 will be disbursed to the Company after the execution and delivery of the arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") by the Company and Eagle, subject to the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement. The Arrangement Agreement, under which the Proposed Transaction would be completed, remains subject to negotiation between the parties.

The outstanding principal amount of the Bridge Loan will bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 10% per annum, calculated daily on the basis of a 365-day year.

The Bridge Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest and other amounts owing under the Loan Agreement, will mature on the earliest of: (i) the date that is 180 days following the date the LOI is terminated for any reason (except if as a result of the Arrangement Agreement being entered into) or the Arrangement Agreement is terminated for any reason, other than with respect to a superior proposal; (ii) the date of completion of the Proposed Transaction; and (iii) the date that is five business days following the date of termination in the event the LOI or the Arrangement Agreement is terminated pursuant to a superior proposal.

The Bridge Loan and the advance of funds thereunder remain subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the applicable conditions precedent in the Loan Agreement, including the completion and delivery of the applicable security documents and receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSXV.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR), the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

More information is available at: www.nobleplains.com X: https://x.com/NOBLuranium

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the availability and timing of advances under the Bridge Loan; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent to such advances; the Company's intended use of advances under the Bridge Loan; the negotiation and execution of the Arrangement Agreement; and the Proposed Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. In making these statements, the Company has assumed, among other things, that the conditions precedent to the advances under the Bridge Loan will be satisfied or waived; that the parties will negotiate and execute the Arrangement Agreement; and that the parties will receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Proposed Transaction and the Bridge Loan. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that the conditions precedent to advances under the Bridge Loan may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that the Arrangement Agreement may not be entered into; the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed on a timely basis, if at all; the risk that the LOI may be terminated; and other risks inherent in the mining industry, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325151