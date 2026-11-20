Independent rating highlights IDLife's high-quality practices for consumers, healthcare practitioners, business partners, and sports organizations

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / IDLife, a leading health and wellness company specializing in personalized nutrition, today announced that it has earned a 9.04 out of 10 Brand TrustScore from SuppCo, an independent supplement research and ratings platform. SuppCo classifies IDLife's brand rating as Elite.

The recognition provides consumers, healthcare practitioners, business partners, and sports organizations an independent assessment of the high-quality practices behind IDLife's brand and products. The rating is published on SuppCo's IDLife profile , where visitors can also review many of IDLife's top-rated products.

"People are careful about what they put into their bodies, and they deserve clear information about the products they choose," said Laura Brandt, President of IDLife. "This Elite rating from an industry-leading platform like SuppCo is meaningful recognition of the high-quality standards IDLife works to uphold."

"SuppCo's proprietary TrustScore system evaluates more than 30 quality attributes across five categories: manufacturing standards, product certifications, product quality indicators, testing benchmarks and technical innovation," said Mark Bennett, Chief Business & Legal Officer of IDLife. "Given SuppCo's reputation for excellence, we are honored to receive a top-tier TrustScore from them."

IDLife's personalized nutrition approach is supported by scientific and medical leadership, including a lead science officer and a scientific and medical advisory council. The company combines customized vitamin programs with a broader portfolio of nutritional and wellness products.

Additional information is available at supp.co/brands/idlife and IDLife.com .

About IDLife

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, IDLife is a health and wellness company focused on personalized nutrition. Founded on the principle that nutritional needs differ from person to person, the company offers customized vitamin programs and nutritional products to support individual wellness goals. Its name reflects its founding principle of an "individually designed life."

Mark Bennett

IDLife, LLC

info@idlife.com

(972) 987-4430

IDLife.com

SOURCE: IDLife LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/idlife-earns-elite-9.04-brand-trustscorer-from-suppco-1255210