Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - The common shares of Panther Metals PLC have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the listing date.
Panther Metals PLC is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral projects in Canada. The Company's principal Canadian exploration assets include the Obonga Project and the Winston Lake Project in Ontario. Panther's ordinary shares are currently traded on the London Stock Exchange and on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PALM".
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Les actions ordinaires de Panther Metals PLC ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de la cotation.
Panther Metals PLC est une entreprise d'exploration minérale axée sur la découverte et le développement de projets miniers au Canada. Les principaux actifs d'exploration canadiens de l'entreprise comprennent le projet Obonga et le projet Winston Lake en Ontario. Les actions ordinaires de Panther sont actuellement échangées à la Bourse de Londres et à la Bourse canadienne des valeurs mobilières sous le symbole « PALM ».
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|Panther Metals PLC
|Security Type/Titre :
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|PALM
|NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent :
|No/Non
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|12 170 376
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|5 207 116
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP :
|G6889S 120
|ISIN :
|IM00BRF2WV49
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|TBD
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|CDN$/$CDN
|Listing Date/Date de l'inscription :
|Le 23 NOV 2026
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Computershare Investor Services Inc.
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PALM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.