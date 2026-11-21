Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - The common shares of Panther Metals PLC have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the listing date.

Panther Metals PLC is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral projects in Canada. The Company's principal Canadian exploration assets include the Obonga Project and the Winston Lake Project in Ontario. Panther's ordinary shares are currently traded on the London Stock Exchange and on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PALM".

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Les actions ordinaires de Panther Metals PLC ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de la cotation.

Panther Metals PLC est une entreprise d'exploration minérale axée sur la découverte et le développement de projets miniers au Canada. Les principaux actifs d'exploration canadiens de l'entreprise comprennent le projet Obonga et le projet Winston Lake en Ontario. Les actions ordinaires de Panther sont actuellement échangées à la Bourse de Londres et à la Bourse canadienne des valeurs mobilières sous le symbole « PALM ».