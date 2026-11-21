Bringing Two Decades of Capital Markets Experience to Guide Financing and Long-Term Capital Strategy

ARVADA, Colo., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xairos Systems, Inc. (Xairos), a quantum technology company developing resilient timing and networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Armen Minasian to its Board of Advisors to support investment and capital strategy as the company commercializes its proprietary Quantum Time Transfer (QTT) technology.

Founder of the private investment firm Napeague Capital, Armen brings more than 20 years of public and private market experience to Xairos. Napeague Capital is based in Boulder, Colorado, with operations in major financial hubs including New York, Miami, and London. In this advisory role, Armen will guide the company's capital-raising efforts and long-term investment strategy, offering a unique and directly applicable perspective.

"Building the future of secure timing requires a robust financial foundation to match our technological breakthroughs. Armen brings a disciplined, long-term perspective on value creation that will help us scale effectively," said David Mitlyng, Xairos CEO.

"The vulnerabilities in traditional GPS/GNSS timing pose a massive, underappreciated risk to global infrastructure, and Xairos is pioneering a quantum-based solution to address it. Supporting the capital strategy required to scale this critical technology worldwide is deeply gratifying as we work to resolve one of the world's greatest security threats," said Armen Minasian, Xairos Board of Advisors.

As market demand surges to protect critical infrastructure against GPS/GNSS spoofing, jamming, and timing disruptions, it is more critical than ever to secure and align capital to scale this breakthrough at speed. Armen's expertise will be invaluable, enabling Xairos to further deploy its quantum timing technology and scale the company to build a global quantum network.

About Xairos

Xairos is a quantum technology company dedicated to providing the world's most accurate and secure timing service. By leveraging quantum entanglement and Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), Xairos replaces vulnerable GNSS-based timing with a resilient, high-precision alternative - essential for finance, telecommunications, energy, and defense. Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, Xairos develops solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. For more information, visit xairos.com.





Armen Minasian, Xairos Board of Advisors

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0093839d-1068-40dc-b862-085a583bfbda

Media Contact Anestassia Alderete Marketing Associate Xairos Systems, Inc. anestassia@xairos.com