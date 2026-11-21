Allooloo Tops 100M Capital Markets AI Agent Traffic a Month

Agentic datasets on every listed company in 34 countries: sourced, dated and signed.

VANCOUVER, BC and LONDON, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allooloo Technologies Corp. (Allooloo), maker of agentic datasets for capital markets artificial intelligence (AI) agents, today reported 100M AI agent traffic a month. That is 39 calls a second, 3.4 million a day, across getissuer.ai and Issuerwire.ai, running on 24 Microsoft Azure hyperscale locations globally with always-on Amazon Web Services (AWS) redundancy.

The Data Readiness Gap

Investment banks are not short of AI models. They are short of data an AI agent can use. In a 2026 Teradata study, 77% of technology leaders said 20% or less of their enterprise data is ready for AI agents. Banks are closing that gap on the data they hold, with one governed way in and the source, the date and the owner on every record.

The data a bank does not hold is the other half. An AI agent working on a security needs the issuer, its disclosures and whether it may be ordered, in every market the bank trades. Allooloo delivers that half agent-ready: 41.9K listed companies in 34 countries, a source and a date on every field, and a signed receipt for every read, over Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Two Products

Know Your Product (KYP) is the duty to know a security before it is recommended or sold. Allooloo KYP, at getissuer.ai, answers it for the AI agent: who the issuer is, whether it may be ordered, and who it is for. It covers 41.9K listed companies on 79 exchanges in 34 countries.

Issuerwire.ai is the dated disclosure wire: 3.1 million dated disclosures across 34 countries, each with its source.

Who it matters to:

Investment bank or dealer: its AI agents can show where each fact came from.

The issuer: every AI agent reads the same answer about it.

Compliance: a signed receipt for every cleared read.

A Signed Receipt for Every Read

Every cleared read on Allooloo leaves a signed receipt, the Record of Cleared Orders (RCO): what was read, when, and under which market's rules.

Each Market in Its Own Country

Each market is kept in its own country or region, across 24 Microsoft Azure regions, on one MCP server per market. A second copy of every market is made each night on AWS and locked against deletion for 365 days. Allooloo is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner.

Around the Clock

The products are made around the clock by Allooloo's own team and AI agents, on the Allooloo Algo. AI agents call them around the clock and pay per call, with no seat and no licence.

"Today we are announcing a milestone: 100M AI agent traffic a month," said Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer of Allooloo Technologies Corp. "These are the AI agents of capital markets participants, and they want crisp data, five years deep, on 41.9K listed companies across 79 exchanges: sourced, dated and signed. Gain the edge with us."

In Session and Enterprise Grade

Allooloo is sold two ways. In session, an AI agent calls Allooloo mid-task and pays as it goes (PayGo) on x402, the open payment standard for AI agents, with no seat and no licence. At enterprise grade, a firm licenses the datasets to design, build and run its own AI agents.

About Allooloo Technologies Corp.

Allooloo Technologies Corp. makes agentic capital markets data products for the AI agents of banks, dealers and issuers. Its products, getissuer.ai and Issuerwire.ai, cover 41.9K listed companies on 79 exchanges in 34 countries, kept across 24 Microsoft Azure regions with on-the-fly redundancy on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The result is always-on agentic datasets: in session for AI lab users, and enterprise grade for customers who design, build and run their own AI agents. Allooloo is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Please visit: allooloo.ai

Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO. mk@allooloo.ai +1 647 237 7744

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