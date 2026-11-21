Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 6,840,476 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") in connection with the exercise of an aggregate of (i) 3,333,333 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") at a price of $0.20 per Common Share; (ii) 1,785,714 Warrants at a price of $0.24 per Common Share; (iii) 1,071,429 Warrants at a price of $0.24 per Common Share; and (iv) 650,000 Warrants at a price of $0.15 per Common Share.

As of the date of the last early warning report of Mr. Gentile dated December 23, 2025, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 14,742,166 Common Shares, 9,385,727 Warrants and 200,000 stock options, representing approximately 8.36% of the Company's then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 13.10% of the Company's then issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis. Since December 23, 2025, the Company has issued Common Shares, thereby decreasing his position by more than 2%.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 15,992,166 Common Shares, 7,313,227 Warrants and 200,000 stock options, representing approximately 7.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 10.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 22,832,642 Common Shares, 1,295,251 Warrants and 200,000 stock options, representing approximately 10.34% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 10.94% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, changes to his plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325160