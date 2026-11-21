DJI Store Opens New Concept Store in Manchester: A New Home for UK Creators in the North

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announced the opening of its newest UK concept store in Manchester at 28 Market Street on the city's famed pedestrian retail thoroughfare between Piccadilly and Mosley Street. This is the first DJI concept store in the North of England. Designed to serve the region's growing community of enthusiasts, content creators, and professional photographers, it offers a dedicated local destination for hands-on access to DJI products, including camera drones, handheld cameras, microphones, and gimbals.

Bringing DJI Closer to Northern Creators

The Manchester location serves as a full-service creative hub, extending the same standard of product experience and service already available to DJI customers elsewhere in the UK.

Visitors will be able to:

Experience DJI products hands-on before purchase

Learn creative shooting techniques and industry insights from experienced creators through in-store workshops

Receive expert purchase consultation tailored to their creative needs

Access after-sales service and product support

Visitors to the Manchester store can explore DJI's latest consumer cameras and professional filmmaking products, including the newly released Osmo Pocket 4P (Pearl White), Osmo 360 II, Mic Mini 2S, RS 5, and SDR Transmission 2. Each product will be showcased on-site, giving visitors the chance to test out DJI's newest imaging tools in person.

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate the store's launch, customers who make a purchase on the store's opening day (21 November) and keep their receipts can enter a prize draw for Manchester-exclusive merchandise and accessories. Prizes are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expanding a Global Retail Network

The Manchester opening is part of DJI's continued global retail expansion, with a presence now established across multiple countries worldwide, including full offline retail coverage in all of Europe's core markets. As DJI's fourth location in the UK, it signals the retailer's ongoing commitment to UK consumers-a commitment that will continue to grow.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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