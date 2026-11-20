Management report

Pro Kapital delivered a resilient performance during the first nine months of 2026, remaining profitable, maintaining a stable gross profit margin of 35% and strengthening its financial position. The Group continued to advance its residential developments across all three Baltic capitals, supported by its diversified portfolio and disciplined approach to project execution.

The year began with improving sentiment in the Baltic real estate market, although geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures subsequently affected buyer confidence. In Tallinn, residential projects in Kristiine City performed broadly in line with expectations, while the Group's premium developments in Vilnius achieved strong market positioning. In Riga, construction progressed at Blue Marine Residence.

A major highlight of the reporting period was the highly successful public bond offering in September 2026, demonstrating strong investor confidence in Pro Kapital. The offering was twice oversubscribed, attracting 985 investors across all three Baltic countries and subscriptions totalling EUR 12.0 million. In response to the strong demand, the Group increased the issue size to the maximum of EUR 10 million. The new unsecured bonds carry a fixed annual interest rate of 8.3%, payable quarterly, and mature on 25 September 2028.

The proceeds were used for the full early redemption of the Group's senior secured bonds in October 2026. Together with the extension of its existing unsecured bonds, this means that all outstanding bonds now mature in the second half of 2028, providing greater predictability in the Group's financing structure.

These achievements reinforce our confidence in the direction we have chosen. We will continue to focus on delivering high-quality developments, completing ongoing projects and carefully timing new investments according to demand in each market. Our priority is not growth for its own sake, but delivering on our commitments to customers and investors.

Key financials

The Group remained profitable in the first nine months of 2026, with revenue of EUR 31.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 34.3 million) and net profit of EUR 2.0 million (9M 2025: EUR 6.0 million). Gross margin held steady at 35%.

The lower result was partly attributable to a decrease in real estate sales volumes (from 5 000 m² in the first nine months of 2025 to 4 484 m² in the corresponding period of 2026), higher marketing and administrative expenses and a one-off revaluation gain that supported the comparative period. Net profit was further affected by income tax on the Group's profitable development in Lithuania.

Third-quarter revenue was broadly unchanged at EUR 5.6 million (Q3 2025: EUR 5.7 million). However, slightly lower sales volumes and a shift in the sales mix towards lower-margin projects reduced the gross margin to 25% (Q3 2025: 30%). The quarter closed with an operating loss of EUR 0.8 million (Q3 2025: operating profit of EUR 0.2 million) and a net loss of EUR 1.3 million (Q3 2025: net loss of EUR 0.2 million).

Cash generated from operating activities in the first nine months amounted to EUR 5.4 million (9M 2025: EUR 6.8 million), while EUR 3.9 million was used in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting ongoing construction investment.

Net asset value per share increased by 15% year-on-year, reaching EUR 1.15 as at 30 September 2026, compared to EUR 1.00 a year earlier, reflecting the continued strengthening of the Group's equity position.

Key performance indicators

in thousands of euros 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2025 12M Revenue 31 684 34 265 5 597 5 746 53 162 Gross profit 10 941 11 934 1 380 1 701 18 795 Gross profit, % 35% 35% 25% 30% 35% Operating profit 4 746 7 668 -807 151 14 733 Operating profit, % 15% 22% -14% 3% 28% Net profit (incl. non-controlling interests) 2 048 6 025 -1 253 -163 12 041 Net profit (incl. non-controlling interests), % 6% 18% -22% -3% 23% Net profit (owners' share) 2 223 6 292 -1 202 -50 12 314 Earnings per share (owners' share), EUR 0.04 0.11 -0.02 0.00 0.22

in thousands of euros 30.09.2026 30.09.2025 31.12.2025 Total Assets 132 799 120 694 124 490 Total Liabilities 67 424 63 728 61 163 Equity (incl. non-controlling interests) 65 375 56 966 63 327 Equity (owners' share) 65 369 56 779 63 146 Equity ratio, % 49.2% 47.0% 50.7% Return on equity, % 3.6% 11.7% 21.6% Return on assets, % 1.8% 5.1% 9.9% LTV*, % 53.6% 45.6% 45.3% Net debt to equity 0.57 0.73 0.63 Current ratio 3.62 4.08 1.56 Net asset value per share, EUR 1.15 1.00 1.11

*LTV as at 30 September 2026 is temporarily elevated due to the timing of the bond refinancing. As at that date, the balance sheet includes both the new unsecured bonds (ISIN EE0000005130) in the amount of EUR 10 million, issued on 25 September 2026, and the senior secured bonds 2020/2028 (ISIN SE0013801172) in the amount of EUR 10.5 million, which were refinanced by the new issue and redeemed in full on 19 October 2026, i.e. after the reporting date.

Equity ratio = equity (owners' share)/ total assets

Return on equity = net profit (owners' share) / average equity (owners' share)

Return on assets = net profit (owners' share) / average total assets

LTV = total debt / value of real estate assets (inventories and investment property)

Net debt to equity ratio = current and non-current debt less cash/ equity (owners' share)

Current ratio = current assets / current liabilities

Net asset value per share = equity (owners' share) / number of shares

Real Estate Development

Tallinn

Pro Kapital continued to make strong progress across its Tallinn residential developments during the first nine months of 2026. Sales in Kristiine City remained broadly in line with expectations, supported by demand for well-located, high-quality homes, while construction advanced across several projects. With completed developments generating ongoing sales and a substantial pipeline of new residential properties, the Group remains well positioned for continued development in the Estonian capital.

In Kristiine City, the Uus-Kindrali development made solid progress in both sales and construction. As at the date of publication of this report, 93.5% of the total apartments in the white building (Talli 3 / Sammu 8) had been sold, with 6 apartments still available for sale.

Meanwhile, construction of the adjacent seven-storey black building at Sammu 10/Seebi 24a, comprising 90 apartments, was nearing completion. During September, final inspections were carried out with the subcontractors to be ready for client inspections in October. As of the publication date of this report, client inspections are in full swing, the first real rights agreements have been signed and units have been delivered to clients. By the date of publication, 55.6% of the total apartments had been sold.

Sales and construction also continued at Musketäri Majad, a development launched in the first quarter of 2026. Located at Sammu 7, Talli 1 and Rivi 8, the project comprises two six- and seven-storey buildings with a total of 144 apartments. By the end of the third quarter, Sammu 7 had reached its full height and Talli 1 had 4 of its 7 floors completed. At Rivi 8, most of the underground concrete works have been completed.

Looking ahead, the Group continues preparations for its Dunte development at Tondi Street 53, for which a building permit has already been obtained. The start of construction will be determined in line with market conditions and the Group's development strategy.

The remaining projects in the Kristiine City development portfolio are in the active design stage. The building permits for NÜÜD Houses (Marsi 1 / Sõjakooli 13 and Sammu 2/4 / Sõjakooli 15) have been issued, subject to certain conditions agreed with the city, including the developer's obligation to construct and transfer public infrastructure, such as pedestrian sidewalks, to the municipality. In total, these developments are expected to add approximately 43 000 square metres of above- and below-ground gross building area and around 360 units. Approximately 95% of these units would be residential and 5% commercial. This pipeline provides significant opportunities for future growth while allowing the Group to align new investments with market demand.

In the Kalaranna District, construction has been completed and sales continue. As at the publication date, 89% of the development's 385 apartments had been sold, with 43 remaining available. The project reinforces Pro Kapital's position in Tallinn's premium residential segment, offering distinctive architecture and a prime waterfront location.

Riga

In Riga, Pro Kapital continued to make progress with its Blue Marine Residence development in Kliversala Bay, with construction advancing above ground level during the third quarter. Sales and marketing activities continued alongside the development of the broader Kliversala Bay brand, supporting the project's market positioning and the Group's long-term ambitions in Riga.

Vilnius

In Vilnius, the Group maintained sales momentum at the Attico and City Villas developments and continued notary sales.

In September, the Group officially completed and unveiled City Villas, its premium residential development in Vilnius Old Town, representing an investment of more than EUR 21 million. Located at the intersection of Šaltiniu and Aguonu streets, the completed development comprises four four-storey residential villas and the Attico Boutique commercial building. City Villas marks the architectural highlight of an area developed by Pro Kapital over more than a decade, distinguished by its unique architecture, spacious residences and elevated position overlooking the historic rooftops of Vilnius Old Town.

The Group also advanced its newest premium development, Borgo, located in Vilnius Old Town adjacent to the MO Museum. Construction works commenced during the third quarter, marking an important milestone in the project's development.

Hotel operations

Third-quarter performance was broadly in line with last year, despite softer demand in July compared with both the previous year and the budget. This was offset by a record-breaking September, with average occupancy reaching 90%, the highest ever recorded by the hotel.

The outlook for the fourth quarter remains positive in the individual segment, which is ahead of the same period last year, although MICE demand remains softer.

Year-to-date profitability is above last year but still below budget, which nevertheless remains within reach.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, our priority is to complete ongoing developments, deliver homes to buyers and maintain sales momentum across our Baltic markets. At the same time, we have a substantial pipeline of future projects, giving us the flexibility to decide when to launch new developments based on demand in each market.

We believe that success in the current market depends not on how quickly a developer expands, but on how consistently it delivers. For Pro Kapital, this means keeping our commitments to customers, maintaining high standards and making investment decisions that support the company's long-term financial strength.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statements of financial position

in thousands of euros 30.09.2026 30.09.2025 31.12.2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash 16 995 4 925 5 143 Current receivables 611 962 5 645 Prepayments 792 667 287 Inventories 66 670 60 879 57 503 Total current assets 85 068 67 433 68 578 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 12 313 324 Property, plant and equipment 9 047 7 394 7 836 Right-of-use-assets 726 320 781 Investment property 35 361 42 532 43 516 Goodwill 0 863 0 Intangible assets 685 1 839 1 555 Total non-current assets 45 831 53 261 54 012 Assets held for sale 1 900 0 1 900 Total assets held for sale 1 900 0 1 900 TOTAL ASSETS 132 799 120 694 124 490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 11 811 1 230 30 046 Customer advances 3 624 8 670 5 888 Trade and other payables 6 545 6 637 7 534 Income tax liabilities 1 387 1 475 Short-term provisions 156 5 116 Total current liabilities 23 523 16 543 44 059 Non-current liabilities Non-current debt 42 243 45 272 15 053 Other non-current payables 8 6 8 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 355 1 788 1 813 Long-term provisions 295 119 230 Total non-current liabilities 43 901 47 185 17 104 TOTAL LIABILITIES 67 424 63 728 61 163 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 1 134 Revaluation surplus 2 322 1 977 2 322 Retained earnings 44 914 36 669 42 691 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 65 369 56 779 63 146 Non-controlling interest 6 187 181 TOTAL EQUITY 65 375 56 966 63 327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 132 799 120 694 124 490

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2025 12M CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 31 684 34 265 5 597 5 746 53 162 Cost of sales -20 743 -22 331 -4 217 -4 045 -34 367 Gross profit 10 941 11 934 1 380 1 701 18 795 Marketing expenses -1 271 -933 -620 -307 -1 213 Administrative expenses -4 965 -4 225 -1 585 -1 473 -5 659 Other operating income 109 1 015 33 245 3 824 Other operating expenses -68 -123 -15 -15 -1 014 Operating profit/ -loss 4 746 7 668 -807 151 14 733 Finance income 25 30 8 7 40 Finance cost -1 787 -1 914 -486 -400 -2 615 Profit/ -loss before income tax 2 984 5 784 -1 285 -242 12 158 Income tax -936 241 32 79 -117 Profit/ -loss for the period 2 048 6 025 -1 253 -163 12 041 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2 223 6 292 -1 202 -50 12 314 Non-controlling interest -175 -267 -51 -113 -273 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net change in asset revaluation reserve 0 0 0 0 345 Other comprehensive income for the period 0 0 0 0 345 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 048 6 025 -1 253 -163 12 386 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2 223 6 292 -1 202 -50 12 659 Non-controlling interest -175 -267 -51 -113 -273 Earnings per share (Basic) EUR 0.04 0.11 -0.02 0.00 0.22

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

CEO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.com