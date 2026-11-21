The comparison, read on November 17, 2026 from each program's own website, counts regular month-to-month prices, among other measures; at a 10 mg weekly dose, the regular month-to-month price of a FlatRx plan for compounded tirzepatide was the second least expensive of the 27 U.S. telehealth programs counted, with sale and first-month offers excluded. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2026 / FlatRx (flatrx.io), a LegitScript-certified U.S. telehealth storefront, has published a dated comparison of what U.S. telehealth programs charge for compounded tirzepatide, with its rules and sources. On November 17, 2026, FlatRx compared its price with those of 32 other U.S. telehealth programs; 27 programs, FlatRx included, listed a regular month-to-month price for compounded tirzepatide at a 10 mg weekly dose. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved products.

At a 10 mg weekly dose, the regular month-to-month price of a FlatRx plan for compounded tirzepatide, $118 a month at every prescribed dose (billed monthly, renews automatically until cancelled), was the second least expensive of the regular month-to-month prices at the 27 U.S. telehealth programs, FlatRx included, counted on November 17, 2026, with sale and first-month offers excluded; the one program priced lower listed $69 a month that day, plus a required $199 yearly membership, about $85.58 a month over 12 months. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved products.

How the comparison was made: each program's regular month-to-month price for compounded tirzepatide injections at a 10 mg weekly dose was read from its own public website on November 17, 2026. Sale prices and first-month offers were not counted, and programs whose 10 mg plan had a minimum term, or that published no 10 mg price, were not counted. The comparison covers compounded tirzepatide only, compares prices only, not formulations, and is not every program in the market; some programs' longer plans cost less per month, and prices change, so check each program's site. The full comparison, its rules and its sources are at https://flatrx.io/compounded-glp1-price-comparison/, and FlatRx's full release is at https://flatrx.io/press/compounded-tirzepatide-price-comparison-2026-11-20/. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved products.

"Telehealth prices for compounded tirzepatide are hard to compare, because programs quote different doses, plan lengths, sale prices and fees," said a spokesperson for FlatRx. "We read each program's own website on the same day, counted its regular month-to-month price at the same 10 mg weekly dose where it published one, named the programs we could not count and why, and published the rules and sources so anyone can check our work. Whether to prescribe, and at what dose, is always an independent licensed provider's decision." Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved products.

Through FlatRx, independent licensed providers review each completed online visit and decide whether to prescribe and at what dose, and US-licensed compounding pharmacies prepare prescribed medication. FlatRx does not prescribe, compound or dispense medication. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality, and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved products. GLP-1 medications have risks and side effects; important safety information is at https://flatrx.io/safety/. This release is general information, not medical advice.

About FlatRx

FlatRx (flatrx.io) is a LegitScript-certified U.S. telehealth storefront available in all 50 states, where independent licensed providers may prescribe compounded semaglutide or compounded tirzepatide, prepared by US-licensed compounding pharmacies. FlatRx does not prescribe, compound or dispense medication. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved.

Media contact

FlatRx Support

support@flatrx.io

(516) 435-2722

https://flatrx.io

SOURCE: FlatRx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/flatrx-publishes-a-dated-price-comparison-of-compounded-tirzepatide-a-1255237