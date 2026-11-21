Independent evaluation of Persona's Android SDK confirms defenses against deepfakes and other injected media at the top level of the first standard

Persona, the leading global identity platform, today announced that its Android SDK has earned CEN/TS 18099 High certification for injection attack detection (IAD). High certification is the top level of the European standard. The evaluation was run by CLR CERT, the certification body of Cabinet Louis Reynaud (CLR) Labs. CLR Labs is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025, the international standard for testing laboratories, and it edits CEN/TS 18099. This certificated injection attack detection is available to all Persona customers and can be activated by working with Persona's team.

Injection attacks skip the camera entirely. Instead of holding a photo or mask up to a lens, fraudsters use virtual cameras, emulators and tampered devices to feed stolen, manipulated, or AI-generated media straight into the verification flow. To the system, the result looks like a real live capture, and traditional liveness checks aren't built to catch it.

"Our customers are facing more sophisticated deepfakes, face swaps and replay attacks while their identity verification volumes grow rapidly," said Irfan Faizullabhoy, product manager at Persona. "Earning CEN/TS 18099 High is one way we're helping them stay ahead of both, with independently tested defenses that work at scale."

A demanding, independent evaluation

The European Committee for Standardization (CEN) published CEN/TS 18099 in 2024 as the first standard for testing injection attack detection. It grades systems at three levels: Basic, Substantial and High. To test at the High level, evaluators spent at least 30 person-days attacking Persona's Android SDK. They used at least three injection methods, including rooted devices, tampered camera services and custom operating system builds. They also used at least 15 types of attack media, including deepfake videos, AI-generated faces and spliced video clips. Evaluators checked that real users could still verify, so a system couldn't pass just by blocking everyone.

"CLR CERT congratulates Persona on achieving High-level compliance under the CLR CERT IAD certification program for CEN/TS 18099," said Kévin Carta, director of CLR Labs. "As editor of the European standard on biometric injection attacks, we built this evaluation to test defenses against injected video, tampered apps, and modified operating systems. In a constantly changing digital world, compliance is more essential than ever. We are honored that Persona selected CLR CERT."

Built for fraud teams, invisible to real users

Persona's injection attack defenses run automatically and in real time. Users take a short guided selfie while Persona analyzes video, device and camera signals in the background to confirm a live person is in front of a real camera. Fraud and risk teams get clear reason codes, such as "virtual camera detected," so they can explain each decision during audits and appeals.

"Deepfake submissions keep growing in volume and sophistication, but agentic AI is an even more alarming trend," said Daniel Lee, product lead at Persona. "We're seeing more real-time phishing attacks where bad actors mimic verification flows, trick people into submitting their government IDs and selfies and then try to inject that genuine media into legitimate sessions. That makes detecting and stopping injection attacks more critical than ever."

Meeting the EU's rising bar for remote identity proofing

The certification comes as the EU tightens its rules for remote identity proofing. The EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation, which covers remote customer identification, applies from July 10, 2027. European identity-proofing standards, including ETSI TS 119 461 for trust service providers, already point to CEN/TS 18099 testing.

Persona's certification is listed on the CLR CERT certified products list at clr-cert.eu/produits_certifies. To learn more, visit: https://withpersona.com/blog/persona-achieves-cen-ts-18099-high-certification

Customers can turn on certified injection attack detection by contacting their Persona account team.

About Persona

Persona is an identity platform that helps organizations keep the internet safer and more accessible for real people and businesses. Organizations use Persona to securely collect, verify, manage and make decisions about the identities of individuals, businesses and agents, with AI-backed orchestration that automates and streamlines the process from end to end. Backed by Persona's own research into emerging threats, its fraud prevention and identity theft protection have stopped more than 300 million fraud attempts, including synthetic identities, account takeovers and deepfakes.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Persona has verified roughly 1 billion identities and is available in more than 200 countries and territories and 20 languages. Persona supports consumer-facing businesses across a variety of sectors, including LinkedIn, OpenAI, Twilio, Square, Udemy, Travelex and Gusto. For more information, visit withpersona.com.

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