Canada becomes the 25th Allied nation to back the NATO Innovation Fund, gaining access to €1.1 billion in mission-aligned capital and a co-investor network spanning the Alliance

Canada announced today it is joining the NATO Innovation Fund, becoming the 25th Allied nation to commit to backing deep tech innovation to address the needs of NATO nations. The Government of Canada is committing EUR 64,590,000 (approximately CAD $100 million) to the firm, with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) holding and managing Canada's investment in the Fund. This brings total commitments to the NATO Innovation Fund to more than EUR 1.1 billion.

Canadian membership will give domestic innovators access to patient capital, opportunities to accelerate the adoption of their technology by governments and businesses across the Alliance, a large network of co-investors, and lessons learned from the NIF's work to date across 24 participating nations.

"Canada has the talent, the innovation, and the ambition to be a global leader in defence and security. The NATO Innovation Fund is helping turn that potential into real capabilities by connecting Canadian innovators with the investment and partnerships they need to succeed. This is about strengthening our defence industrial base, supporting the next generation of Canadian companies, and ensuring our Allies have access to the technologies they need to meet the security challenges of tomorrow." - The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"As Canada's development bank, BDC has a unique role to play in helping Canadian entrepreneurs build the companies and capabilities our country needs for the future. Our Defence Platform brings together capital, financing, expertise, partnerships and market connections to help defence and dual-use companies move from innovation to commercialization and scale. Canada's participation in the NATO Innovation Fund extends that reach across the Alliance, giving Canadian entrepreneurs more opportunities to access capital, customers and global supply chains while strengthening Canada's defence industrial capacity." Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC

"Canada's decision to join the NATO Innovation Fund is a landmark moment not just for the Fund, but for the Alliance's collective approach to innovation. Canadian innovators will now have access to the Fund's network of leaders across government, finance, and business, alongside the patient, mission-aligned capital they need to scale. Meanwhile, every one of our participating nations gains something equally valuable: a window into one of the world's most dynamic deep tech ecosystems. That reciprocity capital and insight flowing in both directions exemplifies how Allied nations can work together to secure our shared future." Fiona Murray, Chair of the Board, NATO Innovation Fund

Canada's accession follows the strong operational and commercial track record of the NIF's 30+ portfolio companies.

Today's announcement builds on the strong ties between NIF and Canada, demonstrating how transatlantic collaboration and investment in defence innovation are creating tangible economic and security benefits. Over the past year, NIF portfolio companies have expanded into Canada, including Isar Aerospace, which was selected to develop a launch pad and provide launch services for Canadian satellites, and autonomous airship company Kelluu, which recently entered the Canadian market. These examples highlight how investing in defence innovation can create new business opportunities, attract investment, and drive economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Canada has a significant opportunity to turn cutting-edge innovation into real-world capabilities that strengthen its defence, security and resilience. Across the Alliance, ambitious startups are developing technologies that governments urgently need. The next step is accelerating their adoption opening doors to contracts and commercial opportunities for Canadian startups, while giving Canada faster access to the capabilities it needs. This is how we turn investment in innovation into tangible economic and security benefits." - Ari Jónsson, President, NATO Innovation Fund

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261121985489/en/

Contacts:

Amalia Kontesi

amalia@nif.fund