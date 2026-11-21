3TREES Sees Asia-Pacific Cooperation as a Win-Win Business Boost

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Nov 17 to 18, 2026, while attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, Hong Jie, chairman and president of Chinese coatings company SKSHU Paint Co Ltd, or 3TREES, said the Asia-Pacific region offers opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation through greater connectivity and complementary strengths, providing the world with a reliable framework for collaboration. China is moving beyond exporting goods to transferring technology, jointly developing standards and sharing value, said Hong.

With sustainable development among the summit's key priorities, Hong said in an interview that green technologies must be accessible, affordable and replicable. "What supports our confidence is that we have made green technology a system, not a single product," he said.

"Green starts with materials," Hong said. 3TREES has developed seven specialized application systems covering interior and exterior wall coatings, waterproofing products, insulation materials, industrial coatings, floor coatings, home decoration new materials, auxiliary materials and construction in the engineering field. He added that reducing energy consumption during building use is crucial. As a partner of China's aerospace industry, the company has launched radiation refrigeration coating and aerogel energy-saving coating.

With artificial intelligence and the digital economy also on the summit agenda, Hong said the digitization of traditional manufacturing is not about shifting to a different industry, but about turning long chains into controllable and traceable systems. "The coating industry has an extensive supply chain and significant potential to benefit from digitalization," he said. Digital technologies are reshaping the coatings industry's value chain, from research and production to supply, sales and services.

The company has established 16 green production bases in China and other parts of the world, with over 1,000 researchers and business coverage in over 30 countries and regions.

Mohamed Noureldin, a former postdoctoral researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China, said Chinese companies expanding overseas provide cost-effective products in local markets, support industrial and supply chains, boost employment and tax income, and advance green and digital technologies.

Liu Chenyang, director of Nankai University's APEC Study Center, said closer business ties among APEC economies will encourage companies to explore new markets, build partnerships and find fresh growth opportunities.

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