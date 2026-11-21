The November 11 and 12 update revised the clinic's emergency dentist page, eleven other service pages and its finance page, which addresses treatment costs that insurance covers only in part.

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2026) - Renew Dental, a dentist in Winnipeg's Bridgwater neighbourhood, has completed an update of 29 pages on its website. The changes were published on November 11 and 12, 2026. They cover twelve dental service pages, five patient FAQ pages, the finance page, the home page, eight team profiles and two articles.

What the update covers

The largest single revision is the clinic's page for patients looking for an emergency dentist in Winnipeg. The updated page now opens with the clinic's phone number, address and opening hours. It lists the problems the clinic treats as emergencies, including severe toothache, a broken or knocked-out tooth, a lost filling or crown, and swelling. It also states that Renew Dental offers same-day emergency dental appointments during its regular office hours, and it tells patients when to go to a hospital instead.

The other eleven service pages in the update are cosmetic dentistry, fillings, dental implants, bonding, crowns, bridges, dentures, sedation, children's dentistry, endodontics and teeth cleaning. Four of the five updated FAQ pages deal with emergency questions, such as whether extreme tooth pain counts as an emergency.

Finance page included in the update

The update also took in the clinic's finance page. That page tells patients that most procedures are covered up to a percentage that depends on the individual plan, and that the clinic will help patients look at financing options.

Partial coverage can apply even to a patient whose plan lists no co-payment. Under the federal coverage rules for the Canadian Dental Care Plan, the percentage covered is applied to the plan's own fee, not to the fee a dental office charges. As an illustration, take a patient covered at 100 percent. If an office fee for an exam were $120 and the plan fee were $100, the plan would pay $100 and the patient would owe $20. These figures are examples only. They are not Renew Dental fees.

Availability

All 29 updated pages are live on the Renew Dental website. Patients looking for a same-day dentist in Winnipeg can reach the clinic at (204) 817-6768.

About Renew Dental

Renew Dental is a dental clinic at 405 Centre Street, Unit 1, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3Y 2C7. Its dentists are Dr. Bryan DiMarco, Dr. Emma Mutcher and Dr. Asif Meghani. The clinic is open Monday and Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324632