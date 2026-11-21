Byrd Electrical was named Victorian Master Electrician of the Year at the 2026 Electrical Industry Excellence Awards, reflecting statewide recognition across its Melbourne and Sandringham service areas.

Sandringham, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2026) - Byrd Electrical, based in Melbourne and Sandringham, was named Victorian Master Electrician of the Year at the 2026 Electrical Industry Excellence Awards. The statewide result follows the company's work across residential and commercial electrical services in its service areas.

The team at Byrd Electrical provides residential electrician services across Melbourne and Sandringham. Its scope includes power point installations, lighting upgrades, switchboard upgrades and home automation systems. The company's licensed electricians carry out fault diagnosis and smoke alarm installations, and provide regular electrical maintenance for households seeking scheduled service options.

Residential work also spans electrical renovations and installations, comprehensive home rewiring, and lighting installation, repairs and upgrades during business hours. Electrical repairs include fixing faulty wiring, replacing circuit breakers, repairing outlets and switches, addressing power outages and troubleshooting lighting issues. These services are delivered with a practical, safety-focused and straightforward approach aligned with the company's local operations.

Byrd Electrical provides commercial electrician services in Melbourne. Offerings include lighting installation, repairs and upgrades during business hours for workplaces, retail spaces and other commercial sites. The company also offers emergency electrician services during business hours for urgent electrical faults and faulty appliances. Commercial electrical repairs address issues such as faulty wiring, circuit breaker replacements, outlet and switch repairs, power outages and lighting problems.

Byrd Electrical was in the running for four awards at the program and was named the state Master Electrician of the Year. The company described the night as a chance to come together and acknowledge the effort that goes into each job across its residential and commercial work.

Byrd Electrical credited its clients for their role in the milestone. The company noted that welcoming the team into homes and businesses, recommending the business to friends, leaving reviews and returning for subsequent projects have all supported its growth. The team stated that ongoing client support has helped make the award possible and expressed appreciation for the trust placed in its work across Melbourne and Sandringham.

The recognition as Victorian Master Electrician of the Year acknowledges Byrd Electrical's residential and commercial electrical services. In addition to repairs and installations, the company provides regular electrical maintenance and scheduled work on lighting systems. Fault diagnosis and detection services are available to help identify electrical issues, and licensed electricians handle smoke alarm installations aligned with residential safety requirements.

On projects that require broader upgrades, Byrd Electrical undertakes switchboard upgrades, home automation systems and complete home rewiring. Electrical renovations are available alongside new installations for clients undertaking updates to properties. For urgent issues during business hours, the company's emergency electrician services cover faults and faulty appliances. The team continues to serve homes and businesses across Melbourne and Sandringham as part of its local focus.

The recognition at the 2026 Electrical Industry Excellence Awards reflects Byrd Electricals presence in Victoria's residential and commercial markets. The company intends to continue providing electrical repairs, maintenance, renovations and installations across its service areas, supported by licensed electricians and a focus on practical, safety-conscious work practices in Melbourne and Sandringham.

About Byrd Electrical

Byrd Electrical provides residential and commercial electrician services across Melbourne and Sandringham. The company's licensed electricians deliver electrical repairs, lighting installation and upgrades during business hours, switchboard upgrades, home automation systems, fault diagnosis and smoke alarm installations. Services also include electrical renovations, new installations, regular electrical maintenance and complete home rewiring. The team offers emergency electrician services during business hours for urgent electrical faults and faulty appliances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325180