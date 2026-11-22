The Ottawa property management company pairs proprietary technology with a local team to manage leasing, maintenance and reporting for multi-residential properties

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2026) - Homes For Rent Ottawa Property Management Inc. (HFRO) announced the expansion of its technology-driven building and portfolio management service for apartment building owners and multi-residential investors across the Ottawa region. The service covers the work between tenancies as well as the day-to-day operation of occupied buildings.





HFRO team stands outside fully leased building. Image virtually edited.



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Technology for leasing and building operations

HFRO's proprietary systems answer rental inquiries as they come in, at any hour of the day or night. The local team uses the technology to track each showing, application and repair from start to finish.

The company says the aim is to shorten the time an apartment sits vacant and give clients a clear view of how each building is performing. A manager can follow an inquiry through to a signed lease and check which repairs are still open before the next tenant moves in.

"Owners don't lose money because their buildings are bad. They lose money because calls go unanswered, units sit empty and nobody tells them what is going on," said Rodney Camarena of Homes For Rent Ottawa.

Apartment building management services

HFRO manages small multi-unit properties, large apartment buildings, townhome communities and full rental portfolios.

Filling vacant units: advertising, round-the-clock inquiry response, showings, application checks and lease signing. The landlord retains final approval of every tenant.

Planning for turnover: move-outs are planned ahead, units are made ready and the next move-in is arranged, so apartments spend less time empty.

Maintenance and renovations: regular maintenance, repairs and renovation projects are coordinated through HFRO's 24/7 contractor network, with spending limits agreed in advance and every job tracked from request to completion.

Rent increases and notices: Homes For Rent Ottawa Property Management tracks rent increase dates and coordinates the service and filing of landlord notices and forms.

Landlord support: the team assists with day-to-day tenancy matters, from late rent to Landlord and Tenant Board paperwork. This is administrative support and is not legal advice.

Rent and cost reporting: reports show rent received, expenses and repairs for each property, plus a summary across the whole portfolio, with records behind every charge.

Inspections: inspection results and repair follow-ups are documented for each property.

Buying an apartment building or switching managers

Investors who have just purchased an apartment building in Ottawa can bring HFRO in from day one. Before taking over, the company reviews leases, rent records, property documents, open repairs and upcoming vacancies.

The same handover process applies when a building changes property managers. Homes For Rent Ottawa Property Management quotes building and portfolio management individually and provides the full list of fees in writing before the work begins.

Leasing service for single rental units

Homes For Rent Ottawa Property Management also continues to serve landlords of houses, condos and other single rental units through its leasing-only service. HFRO's tenant-placement fee is half the one-month commission commonly charged for residential leasing in Ontario. The service includes advertising, showings, application checks and lease signing. The landlord continues to manage the property after the lease is signed.

About Homes For Rent Ottawa (HFRO)

Homes For Rent Ottawa Property Management Inc. (HFRO) is an Ottawa property management company specializing in apartment building management, multi-residential property management and rental leasing services. HFRO combines proprietary technology with a local team to coordinate lease-ups, track repairs and report on rent and expenses for each property. Learn more at homesforrentottawa.ca.

Media Contact

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