EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Arrived Named Winner Of Best Fractional Real Estate Investment Platform At The 2026 Benzinga Awards



22.11.2026 / 02:00 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 21, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga today announced Arrived as the winner of Best Fractional Real Estate Investment Platform in the 2026 Benzinga Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across financial services and fintech. The Benzinga Awards honor companies, products and industry leaders helping shape the future of finance. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes achievement across a range of categories spanning financial technology, investing, data, platforms, services and innovation. "We're honored to be recognized by Benzinga," Bret Neuman, Head of Brand & Content at Arrived, said. "We've always believed real estate investing should be more accessible and transparent, and this award reflects the team's continued work to make that possible for investors." The 2026 Benzinga Awards were evaluated in collaboration with DALBAR, bringing independent research, analytical rigor and industry expertise to the judging process. "Arrived earned this award for making residential real estate investing more accessible, with investments starting at just $100 and options to invest in individual rental properties or real estate funds", explains Julie Dell'Olio, Director of Digital Research and Operations, DALBAR. "The platform handles property management, allowing investors to participate in real estate without the responsibilities of owning and maintaining properties themselves. New features, including recurring investments and an updated portfolio experience, give investors more flexibility in managing their investments. Arrived also provides clear information about investment fees and associated costs." Winners across the 2026 program are being recognized on November 19, 2026, as Benzinga brings together award recipients, sponsors and industry leaders to celebrate companies and individuals advancing the financial industry. For more information about the Benzinga Awards and this year's winners, visit https://www.benzinga.com/fintech-awards . About Arrived Arrived turns real estate into a modern, tradable asset. Think of it as the stock market for rental properties - where investors can buy shares in homes, earn rental income, and now sell those shares through the new Secondary Market. Arrived is supported by world-class investors, including Neo, Bezos Expeditions, Marc Benioff, the founders of Warby Parker, Harry's, and Allbirds, and Spencer Rascoff, former CEO of Zillow. To learn more, visit https://arrived.com/ . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com . Methodology DALBAR evaluated submissions and nominees based on criteria tailored to each award category, assessing the quality, relevance, value and effectiveness of the products, services and customer experiences offered. The judging process considered both quantitative and qualitative factors, including product and service features, ease of use, customer support, cost relative to benefits, transparency, security and customer protections. When possible, DALBAR conducted hands-on reviews to assess the customer experience, including how easily customers could access information, navigate services and complete important tasks. Evaluators also considered whether new features or improvements delivered meaningful benefits relevant to the award category, rather than simply representing something new. Evaluation criteria were adapted to the specific award, with finalists and winners determined by how well each submission met the relevant standards and demonstrated value to customers. Media Contact

Benzinga

partnerships@benzinga.com

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News Source: Benzinga





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