EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

TradeStation Named Winner Of Best Brokerage For Trading Futures At The 2026 Benzinga Awards



22.11.2026 / 02:10 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 21, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga today announced TradeStation as the winner of Best Brokerage for Trading Futures in the 2026 Benzinga Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across financial services and fintech. The Benzinga Awards honor companies, products and industry leaders helping shape the future of finance. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes achievement across a range of categories spanning financial technology, investing, data, platforms, services and innovation. "We're honored for TradeStation Securities to be recognized by Benzinga as the Best Brokerage for Trading Futures," said John Bartleman, President & Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Futures trading has long been an important part of TradeStation Securities' business, and this award reflects our commitment to providing active traders with the tools and technology to navigate today's markets." The 2026 Benzinga Awards were evaluated in collaboration with DALBAR, bringing independent research, analytical rigor and industry expertise to the judging process. "TradeStation earned this award for its advanced futures trading technology, broad product selection, and tools that help traders make informed decisions and manage risk", explains Julie Dell'Olio, Director of Digital Research and Operations, DALBAR. "With access to more than 600 futures and futures options products, customers can trade across multiple markets using sophisticated analysis and execution tools. Its new TITAN X platform and expanded futures offerings provide greater flexibility in trading strategies, position sizing, and risk management." Winners across the 2026 program are being recognized on November 19, 2026, as Benzinga brings together award recipients, sponsors and industry leaders to celebrate companies and individuals advancing the financial industry. For more information about the Benzinga Awards and this year's winners, visit https://www.benzinga.com/fintech-awards . About TradeStation Securities, Inc. Founded in 1995, TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and futures commission merchant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. About TradeStation Group, Inc. Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services - and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Europe B.V., and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms through its affiliates TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Europe B.V., which provide online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to their brokerage services through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies' institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies. To learn more, visit https://www.tradestation.com/ . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com . Methodology DALBAR evaluated submissions and nominees based on criteria tailored to each award category, assessing the quality, relevance, value and effectiveness of the products, services and customer experiences offered. The judging process considered both quantitative and qualitative factors, including product and service features, ease of use, customer support, cost relative to benefits, transparency, security and customer protections. When possible, DALBAR conducted hands-on reviews to assess the customer experience, including how easily customers could access information, navigate services and complete important tasks. Evaluators also considered whether new features or improvements delivered meaningful benefits relevant to the award category, rather than simply representing something new. Evaluation criteria were adapted to the specific award, with finalists and winners determined by how well each submission met the relevant standards and demonstrated value to customers. Media Contact

Benzinga

partnerships@benzinga.com

www.benzinga.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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