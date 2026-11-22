HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 20, Trung Nam Construction Invesment Corp and Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. - an Italian company and international leader in power generation - signed a Contract for the supply of two GT36 gas turbine units for the Cà Ná LNG Power Plant Project in Khanh Hoa Province.





Mr. Nguyen Tam Tien (left), General Director of Trungnam Group, and Mr. Stefano Gianatti (right), Executive Vice President Thermal New Units of Ansaldo Energia.

The contract includes two GT36 gas turbine units, generators, and related auxiliary equipment systems. This is one of the main technology equipment packages for the Cà Ná LNG power plant project, which has a planned capacity of 1,500 MW and an estimated total investment of nearly USD 2.2 billion. Working with a supplier with international technological expertise and experience such as Ansaldo Energia will enable Trungnam to access advanced equipment that meets long-term operational requirements and aligns with its plans to develop large-scale energy projects. This is a step toward ensuring that Trungnam's projects are developed using modern, high-quality and reliable technology.

The Cà Ná LNG Power Plant is the first project to have successfully an international competitive bidding process under Vietnam's Revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8). The plant will help meet rapidly growing electricity demand and support the country's goal of double-digit economic growth. Once operational, it is expected to generate 9 billion kWh of electricity annually for the national power system.

Mr. Nguyen Tam Thinh - Chairman of Trungnam - stated: "The cooperation aims to build on the strengths of both companies across areas ranging from exploring investment opportunities and developing projects to selecting technology, providing technical support and delivering services during operations."

Mr. Stefano Gianatti - Executive Vice President of New Power Generation Turbines Projects at Ansaldo Energia - affirmed: "As Vietnam expands its power generation capacity to support economic growth, the system will increasingly require reliable and flexible generation."

The cooperation reflects Trungnam's commitment to proactively seeking and building partnerships with international technology providers, leveraging global resources, expertise to develop energy projects in Vietnam.

With a focus on developing new energy projects of a sustainable scale, Trungnam has conducted trials and pursued practical applications of modern energy solutions such as LNG and hydrogen, adopting advanced technologies, improving operational efficiency and contributing to national energy security.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75867458-a8bc-44b7-872f-c4443a524eef

Sonltha@trungnamgroup.com.vn