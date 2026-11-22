Ajman Government Media Office hosts Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at THE SIGNAL with a clear message: 'The UAE does not seek the signal - it creates it'

AJMAN, UAE, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.E. Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that diplomacy and media share a fundamental mission rooted in dialogue, understanding, and building bridges between nations and peoples. Both, he noted, rely on the power of words, trust, and the ability to connect with others.

Speaking during a keynote session titled 'The UAE's voice to the world' on the second day of the Ajman Media Forum 2026, 'THE SIGNAL', His Excellency described the forum's central question, 'Who owns the signal?', as one of the most profound questions of our time. He noted that it extends beyond media to the very heart of diplomacy, adding that those who own the signal shape the future, tell their story with authenticity, and earn the world's trust and respect. "The UAE does not seek the signal-it creates it," he said.

His Excellency explained that the global media landscape is changing at an unprecedented pace, with digital platforms shaping public awareness and attitudes. He added that owning media platforms is no longer sufficient, and reach alone is no measure of influence. Those who own the signal today, he said, are those who understand change, know their audiences, and present a comprehensive national narrative with a clear vision and message.

H.E. Alshamsi emphasized the importance of communication tools in modern diplomacy, explaining that building trust now extends beyond dialogue forums and bilateral meetings to encompass media engagement. Audiences, he noted, look beyond official statements to images, stories, and positions.

His Excellency affirmed that, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country recognized this shift early and adopted a forward-looking vision. It has made media an essential partner in Emirati diplomacy, conveying its message of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and openness to the world. This partnership also highlights the UAE's development and humanitarian initiatives with its partners to advance progress, prosperity, and stability for all peoples.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, continues to develop its public diplomacy tools by strengthening cooperation with local and international media institutions, reaffirming the UAE's steadfast positions, and highlighting its active role in regional and international affairs.

His Excellency also noted that the UAE was among the first countries to prepare for the era of advanced technologies and help shape it. Its efforts include launching a national artificial intelligence strategy, appointing the first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and establishing a specialized university and leading research centers. The UAE also contributes to the development of global AI standards and governance frameworks through multilateral platforms.

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has embraced this approach by deploying AI solutions to enhance its services and deliver them proactively, guided by the belief that modern technologies should serve people and help address shared challenges.

His Excellency added that these national efforts call for the continuous development of public diplomacy tools and stronger partnerships with the media sector. Today's diplomats need the tools of media professionals, while media professionals need a diplomat's understanding of contexts and positions.

In closing, His Excellency expressed his hope that the Ajman Media Forum would generate insights and practical initiatives that establish a new phase of closer cooperation between diplomacy and media. These efforts, he said, would strengthen the UAE's international presence and influence, further consolidate its reputation and standing across global forums, and reinforce its position as a model for development and innovation and an active regional and international partner.

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