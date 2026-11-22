NANCHANG, China, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Nanchang round of the China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition, the 2027 AION i60, equipped with WeRide's WRD 3.0 one-stage end-to-end Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solution, claimed the championship, delivering an outstanding performance with the only zero-takeover result across all competitors. This landmark victory made WeRide the competition's first and only nine-time champion.

The achievement was further underscored in the preliminary round, where the GAC Trumpchi YUE7 and 2027 AION i60, both equipped with WRD 3.0, delivered the only two scores exceeding 100 points across all competitors, securing first and second place, respectively. The GAC Trumpchi Yue 7 went on to secure second place in its competition debut, marking the first time in the history of the China Intelligent Driving Competition that two mass-production vehicle models equipped with the same intelligent driving solution from a single provider have claimed both first and second place in a single station's final.



Final results at the China Urban Intelligent Driving Competition (Nanchang)

WeRide's nine championship titles are built on almost a decade of investment and technological expertise in Level 4 autonomous driving. Leveraging nearly 100 million kilometers of real-world testing and operational data, WeRide has integrated the perception, prediction, planning, and control capabilities validated through long-term Robotaxi operations into its WRD 3.0 one-stage end-to-end assisted driving solution.

The system continues to evolve through the combined capabilities of WeRide WITT, WeRide's Physical AI Cognitive Foundation Model, and WeRide GENESIS, WeRide's proprietary general-purpose simulation model. Together, they enhance the system's understanding of real-world traffic dynamics, complex interactions, and long-tail scenarios.

As of the end of Q3 2026, WeRide's self-developed WRD 3.0 one-stage end-to-end solution had achieved over 100,000 cumulative deliveries, secured 10 additional mass-production design wins, and established mass-production partnerships with multiple automakers. From championship victories on the competition stage to large-scale commercial deployment, WeRide continues to demonstrate that its leading capabilities in the L2++/L3 segments can not only deliver competition-winning performance but also earn market recognition.

From technological innovation and product deployment to rapid iteration and large-scale commercialization, WeRide continues to advance the adoption of intelligent driving technologies. Going forward, the company will continue expanding the deployment of mass-produced assisted driving solutions, bringing intelligent driving capabilities validated through real-world operations to more users worldwide.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in nine markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's Change the World lists in 2023, 2025, and 2026, and to the Fortune Future 50 list in 2025.

Media Contact

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