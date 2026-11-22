The European-born legal marketplace is now live in Singapore, betting that verified client reviews and structured lawyer profiles will fill the space between official registers, paid listings and consultation platforms.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2026) - Finding a lawyer in Singapore is not difficult in the literal sense. A comprehensive official directory lists practising lawyers and law practices, while a professional body offers featured listings. The harder question is comparative: working out which individual lawyer is the right fit for a particular client, dispute or transaction.

The Lawyer Guide Chooses Singapore as Its Next Test of Legal Discovery

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That distinction is the premise behind The Lawyer Guide's move into Singapore. The company, founded in Oslo in 2020 by Erling Løken Andersen and François Savard, is now live in Singapore after expanding from Norway into Denmark, Switzerland and the United States.

The expansion is not being presented as another exercise in exporting a European marketplace. Singapore is a deliberate test of whether a review-led model can work in a legal market where professional publicity is tightly governed and institutional credibility carries unusual weight.

Singapore had 6,434 legal practitioners in 2025. The official directory is designed to establish who is authorised to practise and lets users search by area of practice. The featured-lawyer listings serve a different purpose and are expressly described as paid advertising that is not complete.

Commercial legal platforms also operate in the market, including services built around access to lawyers and paid consultations. The Lawyer Guide is entering a more specific part of the journey: comparison before contact. Its model combines structured profiles, practice-area data, verified reviews from former clients and requests routed to a limited number of relevant lawyers.

The Lawyer Guide Chooses Singapore as Its Next Test of Legal Discovery

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Every lawyer receives a profile, and subscribers can add extra profile features and visibility on the platform.

"We are not trying to import a Norwegian product into Singapore," said François Savard, co-founder and chief executive of The Lawyer Guide. "The market here already runs on the things we built the company around: verification, restraint and being able to check a claim instead of simply trusting it."

Singapore's professional conduct rules prohibit publicity that affects the dignity and standing of the legal profession and bar misleading, deceptive, inaccurate or false claims. That makes the market demanding for any platform built around lawyer promotion. It also gives The Lawyer Guide a clearer editorial proposition: verified experience should carry more weight than marketing language.

The company says it reviewed its subscription model and planned outreach against Singapore's professional-conduct and spam-control framework before beginning sales activity. Its outbound messages will be labelled as advertising where required and will include an unsubscribe mechanism, in line with Singapore's spam-control guidance.

The team is now building and enriching profiles for lawyers across the city. Savard, the company's co-founder and chief executive, moved to Singapore to run the platform and build a local team.

The timing also reflects a change in how clients begin legal searches. Some now ask generative AI services for names and recommendations rather than navigating directories directly. Structured practice-area data, consistent profiles and attributable client reviews may make a directory easier for search systems to interpret, although no platform can guarantee inclusion in an AI-generated answer.

The Lawyer Guide Chooses Singapore as Its Next Test of Legal Discovery

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That caveat matters. The Lawyer Guide is not selling guaranteed placement in any AI answer engine. Its narrower claim is that complete, structured and credible information gives lawyers a stronger digital footprint wherever clients choose to search.

The Lawyer Guide is now live in Singapore. Lawyers can contact the Singapore team at singapore@thelawyerguide.com.

The Lawyer Guide Chooses Singapore as Its Next Test of Legal Discovery

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About The Lawyer Guide

The Lawyer Guide is a lawyer discovery platform founded in Oslo in 2020. It operates platforms in Norway, Denmark, Switzerland and the United States, combining structured lawyer profiles, verified client reviews and tools that connect prospective clients with relevant legal professionals. Its Singapore service is now live.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325194