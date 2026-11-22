Finnate by Centelon Lets Australian Lenders Test Its Loan Servicing Platform Without a Sales Demo

The new LMS Exploration Sandbox gives non-bank lenders and private credit managers a working loan system to explore on their own, with 10 loan products and 60 ready-made loans

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian lenders can now test a loan management system before they speak to a vendor. Finnate by Centelon today opened the Finnate LMS Exploration Sandbox, a working version of its Loan Servicing Platform that anyone can register for and explore.

The platform is available now at Smart and Flexible AI-driven Financial Solutions | Finnate.

There is no sales presentation and no guided demo. Lenders register with an email address, log in and explore at their own pace.

Why now

Non-bank lenders are growing fast. Their lending grew at an annualised 8.6 per cent in the six months to March 2026, almost double the 4.7 per cent recorded by the major banks. The figures come from PwC analysis of APRA data, reported by The Adviser in September 2026.

Private credit is growing too. ASIC puts Australia's private credit sector at around $200 billion (ASIC media release 25-209MR, September 2025).

More lending means more products, more repayment arrangements and more changes mid-term. Each one has to be serviced correctly. Boards, auditors, funders and regulators are watching closely.

"Lenders handle different loan structures, changing repayment arrangements and complex servicing every day. The real test of a loan management system is how it handles those scenarios," said Ashutosh Jadhav, CEO, Finnate by Centelon. "So we stopped asking lenders to take our word for it. Now they can see for themselves."

What lenders can do in the sandbox

Open any of 60 ready-made loans, set up across the full lifecycle: disbursement, repayment, advance payment, prepayment, rescheduling and foreclosure.

Choose from 10 preconfigured loan products, including vehicle finance, equipment finance, unsecured business, prepaid interest, personal, medical, education and micro loans.

Use loan account modelling to see how changes to principal, term, repayment frequency or moratorium affect the repayment schedule.

Configure loan products, interest rates, charges, promotional codes and collateral, with more access available on request.

Check the controls: maker-checker approvals, role-based access, an audit trail, a configurable chart of accounts and 25 ready-made reports.

View the Borrower Portal, where borrowers see their loans, transactions, repayment schedules, letters and collateral.

Visitors can also create their own vehicle loan in about five minutes.

Help is built in

The sandbox runs without a guide, but not without support. The sandbox web page, finnate.ai/explore-lms, includes short walkthrough videos and step-by-step guides for each module. Inside the platform, users can raise a question at any time and the Finnate team responds. Lenders who want to see a scenario that is not yet set up can ask for it.

Registration takes an email address. There is no obligation and no sales call.

Explore the sandbox at Smart and Flexible AI-driven Financial Solutions | Finnate.

About Finnate by Centelon

Finnate by Centelon is a lending and core banking platform for lenders across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Pacific. The Finnate Loan Servicing Platform runs the full life of a loan, from product set-up and disbursement to repayment, rescheduling and closure. Accounting, approvals and reporting are built in. Learn more at www.finnate.ai.

About Centelon Group

Centelon is a diversified technology group serving governments and businesses across industry verticals. With 10 offices across Australia, India, Singapore and the United States, more than 400 employees and over 100 customers, the group spans IT solutions, IT and business services, technology products, solutions for government, robotics and retail. Its products include Metiz by Centelon and Finnate, a fintech platform for banking and lending. Centelon has been recognised among Australia's fastest-growing companies and invests in and incubates new ventures in areas including space, retail and robotics. Learn more at www.centelon.com.

Media Contact

Ashutosh Jadhav, CEO, Finnate by Centelon

contact@finnate.ai

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