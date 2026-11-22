A Season to Live in Style: Festive Escapes in Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some holidays are best spent reconnecting - with mornings by the ocean, afternoons under the tropical sun, and evenings filled with good food, laughter, and anticipation. This festive season, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay invites travelers to discover just that on the shores of Kem Beach.

Set against turquoise waters, the resort offers a holiday escape for families and friends, blending relaxed beachfront living with festive experiences. With spacious accommodations, a multi-level swimming pool, and dining and recreational offerings, guests can turn a year-end getaway into a celebration of togetherness. The All-Inclusive Package makes holiday indulgence easy, bringing together culinary delights, refreshing beverages, and resort experiences so guests can relax without planning every detail - leaving more time to reconnect, unwind, and enjoy the island at their own pace.

As the festive season unfolds, the resort comes alive with moments for the whole family. Christmas Eve brings loved ones together over a festive buffet filled with seasonal flavors, while New Year's Eve sets the stage for an evening of celebration, leading into a lively Countdown Party as everyone welcomes 2027. Throughout the holiday season, families can share joyful moments, from splashing fun at the Foam Pool Party to hands-on creative activities for little ones, making every day as memorable as the celebrations themselves.

As the day winds down, the festive spirit flows naturally to Herring Bar, where the beachfront setting invites guests to slow down and savor the island's laid-back charm. With BBQ favorites, tropical cocktails, the sound of the waves, and lively entertainment, it is a place to linger over sunset, share stories, and let the holiday moments continue by the sea.

Beyond the resort, Sunset Town offers another dimension to Phu Quoc. Inspired by Mediterranean architecture, this colorful waterfront destination comes alive after dark with lively night markets, festive street atmosphere, local flavors, shopping, and seaside promenades. Visitors can immerse themselves in spectacular entertainment, from the multimedia spectacle of Kiss of the Sea to the dazzling water, light, and music performances of Symphony of the Sea.

From festive dining and beachfront relaxation to spectacular island entertainment, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay invites travelers to celebrate the season, embrace the island's vibrant spirit, and welcome the New Year with a journey worth remembering.

Address : Khem Beach, An Thoi Ward, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, Vietnam

: Khem Beach, An Thoi Ward, Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, Vietnam Email : HB2Q9@accor.com

: HB2Q9@accor.com Phone : (+84) 297 392 7777

: (+84) 297 392 7777 Website: https://premierresidencesphuquoc.com

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