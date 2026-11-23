

Minister of Law, Supratman Andi Agtas

Wonosobo, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas officially launched GI Tourism Indonesia, or Geographical Indication Tourism, at Bukit Telaga Menjer, Wonosobo Regency, Central Java, on Wednesday (November 18, 2026). The program integrates Intellectual Property (IP) protection, particularly geographical indications, with the tourism sector to increase the economic value of regional flagship products and improve the welfare of producer communities."The success of geographical indications should not be measured solely by the number of certificates issued, but by the benefits genuinely experienced by the community. I believe our country has the largest number of geographical indications in the world," Supratman said at the launch of GI Tourism Indonesia, themed "A New Journey Begins in Dieng - From Origin to Experience."According to Supratman, the time has come for the government to promote a shift in its approach to geographical indication protection, from registration to utilization, and from protection to strengthening economic value. Through GI Tourism, distinctive regional products are not merely marketed as commodities but are also presented as tourism experiences that connect visitors with the stories, culture, production processes, and communities in their places of origin."We want to connect legal protection with the development of economic value," he stressed.In line with this, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ni Luh Enik Ermawati stated that current tourism trends are increasingly oriented toward seeking authentic experiences. Tourists are no longer simply looking for entertainment but also want to discover the uniqueness and stories behind the destinations they visit. According to her, Indonesia's cultural, culinary, and local product wealth represents a strength that can be developed to enhance the country's tourism appeal."Over time, tourist behavior has changed. In the past, people traveled simply to have fun, but now they are looking for something authentic. This is the strength of Indonesian tourism. Everything we offer in Indonesia is highly authentic," she said.Ni Luh cited authentic tourism experiences that can be developed through cultural heritage destinations such as the Arjuna Temple Complex in Dieng, as well as gastronomic tourism that introduces not only food but also the history and culture behind it. She noted that Indonesia has approximately 6,900 tourist villages and hundreds of thousands of tourist destinations that require further development and interregional connectivity.Therefore, collaboration across ministries and regional governments is essential. She also reported that during the 2024-2026 period, international tourist arrivals reached 12 million, representing 5 percent growth, while domestic tourist trips reached approximately 9 million, with growth of 4 percent.Meanwhile, Director General of Intellectual Property Hermansyah Siregar explained that GI Tourism is a geographical indication-based tourism program that integrates regional specialty products with tourism experiences, production processes, local knowledge, and the culture of the communities that produce them."The development of GI Tourism Indonesia begins in the Dieng Area, covering Banjarnegara and Wonosobo Regencies, involving three registered Geographical Indication products: Dieng Banjarnegara Arabica Coffee, Dieng Carica, and Dieng Purwaceng," Hermansyah explained.Hermansyah added that the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) had carried out a series of preparations throughout 2026 to ensure that the pilot project would have a supportive ecosystem. These stages included strengthening the economic utilization of geographical indications through marketplaces, providing assistance in developing tourism concepts and packages in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, and enhancing community capacity through the GI Smart Preneur program.The GI Smart Preneur activity, held on September 18, 2026, was attended by 50 participants and covered materials on strengthening substantive knowledge of geographical indications, product knowledge, storytelling skills, and tourism services.DJKI also conducted a Familiarisation Trip on September 21-23, 2026, to test tourism routes and experiences based on the three GI products.At the launch, DJKI also introduced the GI Tourism Expedition Book, which contains accounts of tourism experiences and digital access to learn about the products and participate in plant adoption programs in their regions of origin. One of the initiatives launched was the Dieng Purwaceng Foster Parent Movement, marked by the symbolic planting and watering of seedlings. The book is equipped with a QR code to access plant identification information and monitor documentation of their development.A total of 80 participants are also scheduled to take part in the GI Tourism Dieng Experience to directly experience tourism based on geographical indication products, as well as the Coffee Tree Foster Parent Program alongside local farmers.The series of activities also included the presentation of copyright recordation certificates, 10 People's Business Credit (Kredit Usaha Rakyat/KUR) facilities to MSMEs and farmers in the Dieng Mountains area, and a collective trademark registration letter for Dieng Banjarnegara Arabica Coffee.Central Java Deputy Governor H. Taj Yasin Maimoen expressed his appreciation for the selection of the Dieng area as the location for the launch of GI Tourism Indonesia. According to him, the program marks an important moment to strengthen collaboration between Banjarnegara and Wonosobo Regencies in developing tourism potential and regional flagship products."On behalf of the Central Java Provincial Government, we would like to express our gratitude that Banjarnegara and Wonosobo Regencies can finally come together and collaborate for the advancement of tourism. We hope that tourism will continue to grow rapidly," he said.Taj Yasin also expressed hope that collaboration with the Ministry of Law could be expanded to provide assistance in protecting MSME products across Central Java. He noted that many regional flagship products still have significant potential to be developed and protected through intellectual property rights.As of November 2026, a total of 286 Geographical Indications had been registered in Indonesia, comprising 270 Indonesian GIs and 16 foreign GIs. The government is also expanding protection through international cooperation, including within the framework of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), which includes a commitment to protect 72 Indonesian GIs in the European Union.Supratman emphasized that the development of GI Tourism must be a joint effort involving the central government, regional governments, producer communities, and business actors."Tourism will grow, Geographical Indication products will gain greater value, and communities in their regions of origin will become the primary beneficiaries," he concluded.About DJKIThe Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) is an echelon I unit under the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Indonesia, tasked with formulating and implementing policies in the field of intellectual property.DJKI provides registration and protection services for copyright, patents, trademarks, industrial designs, geographical indications, layout designs of integrated circuits, and trade secrets.Through digital transformation and the strengthening of public services, DJKI is committed to providing fast, transparent, and accountable legal protection for all creators, inventors, and business actors in Indonesia.Public RelationsDirectorate General of Intellectual PropertyMinistry of Law of the Republic of IndonesiaDJKI BuildingJl. HR. Rasuna Said Kav. 8-9, South Jakarta, Jakarta, IndonesiaM. Wahdan H.J.Q+62 878-3954-6154Source: Indonesian Directorate General of Intellectual PropertyCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.