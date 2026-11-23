KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has launched a pilot study in collaboration with FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (FamilyMart) to analyze consumer purchasing behavior and establish a demand creation model for decarbonized products [1]. The study combines "Fujitsu Causal AI"-a core technology of Fujitsu's AI platform, "Fujitsu Kozuchi"-with LLM causal technology [2]. This initiative is part of the "Model Project for Creating Demand for Decarbonized Products" [3], a program publicly solicited by Japan's Ministry of the Environment.While the development and supply of decarbonized products are progressing, it remains unclear to what extent consumers recognize their environmental value or how this recognition influences their purchasing decisions. Furthermore, challenges persist in understanding how various factors-such as functionality, price, marketing content, and information touchpoints-interact to influence purchasing decisions.In this pilot study, Fujitsu and FamilyMart will focus on environmentally friendly innerwear sold by FamilyMart. Using "Fujitsu Causal AI" combined with LLM causal technology, the partners will analyze sales data and survey results collected through FamilyMart's "Famipay" app. This analysis will clarify how information and consumer touchpoints help customers understand a product's environmental value and lead to a purchase. Based on these results, the companies will implement in-store initiatives to verify their effectiveness and aim to establish a robust demand creation model. The insights and analytical methods gained are expected to be applied to other categories beyond apparel, including food, daily necessities, and household goods.The companies will continue to discuss methods for effectively communicating environmental value and optimizing retail environments. Furthermore, Fujitsu and FamilyMart will explore the application of "Fujitsu Causal AI" to other product categories, aiming to enhance promotional activities and merchandising for a broader range of products. By doing so, the partners aim to contribute to the creation of demand for decarbonized products and enhance customer value in the retail sector through advanced, data-driven marketing.Pilot Study Overview- Purpose:The Ministry of the Environment's model project aims to promote investment and innovation in decarbonization and to encourage consumer selection of these products, thereby fostering market formation. This pilot project will analyze the factors leading to the selection of decarbonized products to develop effective measures.- Period:November, 2026 - February, 2027- Location:"Famima!!" stores- Subject Products:Environmentally friendly wear items made with recycled polyester fibers, which reduce CO2 emissions compared to conventional synthetic fibers (a 15% reduction for inner T-shirts and an 8% reduction for REHEAT):- "Convenience Wear Inner T-Shirt Crew Neck (White)"- "Convenience Wear Heat-Generating & Insulating Inner REHEAT (Round Neck)" and other tops made with recycled polyester[1] Decarbonized Products:Products and services that contribute to decarbonization.[2] LLM Causal Technology:A technology that discovers intervention points by having an LLM complement intermediate factors not present in the quantitative data, based on causal relationships estimated from the data.[3] "Model Project for Creating Demand for Decarbonized Products":A pilot project to appropriately display the decarbonization value of products/services and develop an environment where consumers and procurement entities can understand and evaluate such value, thereby assessing the tolerance for price premiums and impacts on purchasing behavior.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.