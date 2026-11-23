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New Features let Household Employees Submit Their own Hours, Give Family Members and Accountants Their own Logins, and Make it Easier to see What's Owed in Federal and State Taxes, and When
BOULDER, CO - November 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Poppins Payroll, the household payroll and tax service for families who employ household employees like nannies and caregivers, today announced that it has surpassed 75,000 customers. The company also launched its Fall 2026 Release, which adds time tracking and authorized access to a fully redesigned experience. The release is built to make household payroll easier for everyone involved: families, the people who help them, and the employees they pay.
Under IRS rules, most families who hire a nanny, caregiver, or other help at home are household employers. More than 2.2 million people work as nannies, house cleaners, and home care workers in the U.S., according to the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Yet much of this work is still paid off the books, which leaves many workers without a W-2, Social Security credit, or unemployment protection. Meanwhile, a dozen states and Washington, D.C., have passed domestic workers' bills of rights. Poppins exists to make doing it the right way the easy way.
"Household payroll is all we do, and this Fall Release is built around what our customers asked for," said Nafeesa Remtilla, CEO of Poppins Payroll. "Our goal is to make it incredibly easy for every family that employs someone at home to do things right. That means constantly evolving our product to be as intuitive and easy-to-use as possible."
Poppins has reached 75,000 customers while keeping service quality high, with a 4.8 out of 5 average customer rating and 98% of support calls answered in 15 seconds or less. The Fall Release builds on what customers already say they value most about Poppins, how easy it is to use, and every feature in it came from customer feedback. The headline feature is time tracking, the top request in Poppins' 2026 employee survey. Employees whose hours change week to week can now submit them for approval before payroll runs. Families whose employee works a regular schedule don't need to change a thing: payroll still runs automatically each pay period, with taxes withheld and filed.
Poppins by the numbers:
What's new in the Fall Release:
The Fall Release is available now to all Poppins customers in every state Poppins serves, at no additional cost. Learn more at poppinspayroll.com/blog/poppins-fall-release-2026.
About Poppins Payroll
Poppins Payroll is a household payroll and tax service for families who employ nannies, caregivers, and other household employees. Poppins has served more than 75,000 customers across all 50 states, handling payroll, tax filings, and year-end forms for them. Learn more at poppinspayroll.com.
Poppins Payroll
News Source: Search Atlas
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
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|United States
|EQS News ID:
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|EQS News Service
2440004 23.11.2026 CET/CEST