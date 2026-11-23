GIFT City Advances Global Financial Partnerships at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026

High-level engagements with global banks, investors and corporations explore opportunities in cross-border finance, capital markets, corporate treasury and fund management

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIFT City, INDIA's Global Finance Tech City, concluded a four-day strategic outreach programme in Singapore from November 17-20, alongside the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026. Led by GIFT City's Group CEO & Managing Director, Mr. Sanjay Kaul, the delegation held focused engagements with international banks, institutional investors, asset managers, multinational corporations and financial-services leaders to deepen financial connectivity, develop business partnerships and position GIFT IFSC as a gateway for global capital and international financial activity.

The delegation brought together representatives from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), GIFT-based exchanges, banks, trade finance institutions and fintech enterprises, demonstrating the breadth of the IFSC ecosystem. At SFF 2026, a dedicated GIFT City pavilion featured approximately eight fintech startups facilitated by the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (IFIH). The startups showcased solutions spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital compliance, cross-border payments, SME lending and trade finance, while pursuing investment, commercial partnerships and international market access.

GIFT City also engaged with industry leaders at SFF 2026, TiECon Singapore 2026 and the Global SME Finance Forum 2026. Discussions covered foreign-currency financing, international listings, GIFT Nifty, international debt markets, derivatives, exchange-traded funds and sustainable finance, alongside the role of technology in expanding access to financial services.

A central element of the programme was a series of dedicated GIFT City-focused leadership interactions and sectoral roundtables, bringing together senior decisionmakers from leading global financial institutions and businesses. These engagements were arranged specifically to explore opportunities through GIFT IFSC, with support from industry and professional-services partners. Participating organisations included UBS, Keppel, DBS, Microsoft, Blackstone, Bank of America and SMBC, among others.

The discussions examined the establishment and expansion of international financial operations in GIFT IFSC, with particular emphasis on corporate treasury centres, foreign-currency liquidity, cross-border financing, digital trade finance, fund management, private equity, wealth management and family office structures. Opportunities in aircraft and ship leasing, commodities, India-focused investment platforms and international capital markets also featured prominently. Participants exchanged views on market access, regulatory and tax frameworks, operational facilitation and ease of doing business.

The Singapore FinTech Corridor and other targeted business interactions provided further opportunities for GIFT City to connect with banks, investors, fintech enterprises and multinational businesses. The programme included GIFT City-focused roundtables facilitated with the support of Cyril Amarchand

Mangaldas, Nishith Desai Associates, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, whose industry networks helped bring relevant stakeholders into direct dialogue with the GIFT City delegation.

Artificial intelligence and the future of financial services emerged as important cross-cutting themes. The engagements highlighted the need to combine innovation with robust risk management, investor protection, effective regulation and international interoperability. GIFT IFSC's regulatory environment, supported by IFSCA and the Reserve Bank of India within their respective mandates, offers a platform for globally connected and responsible financial innovation.

At the Global SME Finance Forum 2026, GIFT City highlighted opportunities in international banking, fintech, cross-border trade finance and foreign-currency lending. Discussions explored how alternative data, digital financial records, invoice-based financing, equity capital and export readiness can improve MSME access to finance, together with the role of climate resilience, risk-sharing and development finance in sustainable growth.

The Singapore programme strengthened GIFT City's engagement with international financial markets and created a focused platform to advance institutional relationships and identify potential business opportunities. The interactions will inform continued outreach across banking, capital markets, fund management, fintech and other cross-border financial services as GIFT City expands its role in connecting India with global finance.

About GIFT City

GIFT City is INDIA's Global Finance Tech City and home to India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). It integrates international financial services, technology and business within a modern, master-planned urban ecosystem. With competitive operating costs, an enabling regulatory and tax framework, and advanced infrastructure, GIFT City supports banking, capital markets, fund management, insurance, fintech, IT/ITeS and other knowledge-based sectors.

Its integrated development combines commercial and residential spaces with education, healthcare, hospitality and recreation. Infrastructure including district cooling, automated waste collection and an underground utility tunnel supports its vision of a sustainable, globally competitive financial and business destination.

Website: www.giftgujarat.in

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